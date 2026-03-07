Bam Adebayo's Big Night: 30 Points and a Career-High 6 3-Pointers Lead Heat Past Thunder (2026)

Bam Adebayo's 30 points and Andrew Wiggins' game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds propelled the Miami Heat to a thrilling 122-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. The Heat's victory marked a significant moment, as they overcame the NBA champion Thunder, who entered the game with a league-best record of 35-8. The game was a testament to the Heat's resilience and the Thunder's determination, with both teams trading blows throughout the contest.

Andrew Wiggins' clutch performance was a highlight, as his 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in the game put the Heat ahead for good. Wiggins finished with 20 points, while Bam Adebayo led the way with a career-high 30 points, including a remarkable six 3-pointers. Norman Powell and Pelle Larsson also contributed 19 and 16 points, respectively, and the Miami bench, featuring Simone Fontecchio and Myron Gardner, combined for 24 points.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the top scorer with 39 points, showcasing his exceptional talent. Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell added 18 and 15 points, respectively, while Chet Holmgren contributed 14. However, the Thunder faced a setback when starting guard Jalen Williams had to leave the game midway through the second quarter due to right thigh soreness. Despite the injury, Williams was seen grabbing his right hamstring as he limped off the floor, raising concerns about the severity of the injury.

The game's outcome hinged on a crucial sequence in the final seconds. After Wiggins' game-winning 3, the Thunder had a chance to tie the game, but Holmgren missed a lobbed inbounds pass from Alex Caruso, allowing Miami to secure the rebound. The Thunder then forced a stop on the Heat's ensuing possession, calling a timeout with 3.0 seconds remaining. In the final moments, Caruso inbounded the ball to Gilgeous-Alexander, who quickly passed it back to Caruso. Despite his best efforts, Caruso's 3-point attempt bounced off the backboard and rim as time expired, sealing the Heat's victory.

This loss was particularly significant for the Thunder, as it marked their first defeat this season when scoring at least 120 points. Entering the game, the Thunder had an impressive record of 24-0 in such high-scoring games. The Heat, on the other hand, faced challenges with key players absent due to injuries. Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were unable to play due to a sore big toe, a bruised left shoulder, and a sprained left knee, respectively.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's performance was remarkable, as he scored at least 20 points in his 113th consecutive regular-season game. This achievement places him within 13 games of tying Wilt Chamberlain's record. During this impressive streak, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 or more points in 77 games, with only one instance of scoring exactly 20 points, which occurred in a Thursday win over Houston.

Looking ahead, the Thunder will travel to Cleveland on Monday, while the Heat will visit Golden State on the same day. The Heat's victory over the Thunder showcases their ability to rise to the challenge and compete against top-tier opponents. The game's outcome also highlights the importance of clutch performances and the impact of key players in the final moments of a close game.