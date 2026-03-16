Bald Eagle Stops Seattle Redwood Removal: What Happens Next? (2026)

Imagine a majestic bald eagle swooping down to perch in a towering redwood tree, only moments before it was slated to be cut down. This dramatic scene unfolded in Seattle’s Madison Park neighborhood, where a tree removal project was abruptly halted after neighbors spotted the federally protected bird. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the eagle’s presence paused the operation, the property owner insists there’s no active nest—so does the tree still need to be saved? Let’s dive into the details.

On Thursday, a tree-cutting service arrived at 700 McGilvra Blvd E, ready to remove a redwood to make way for a retaining wall and future home. The city had already issued a permit for the removal, but neighbors quickly intervened, pointing out the bald eagle perched high in the branches. And this is the part most people miss: even though bald eagles are no longer endangered, they remain federally protected, and disturbing their habitat can carry severe penalties.

Neighbors claim they regularly see two bald eagles resting in the tree, and they’ve been urging the property owner to preserve it. The owner, however, argues that a drone inspection revealed no signs of an active nest. Removing a tree with a bald eagle nest requires a special federal permit, but without clear evidence of one, the situation becomes murky. The tree-cutting service, unwilling to risk legal repercussions, packed up and left, leaving the redwood standing—for now.

The property owner has since reached out to federal authorities to clarify the requirements and has agreed to hold off on removal until all facts are known. This standoff raises a thought-provoking question: Should trees like this redwood be protected simply because they could become eagle habitats, even if no nest is currently present? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.