Bald Eagle Nest Cam: Second Egg Laid at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (2026)

In a captivating wildlife spectacle, the eagle nest camera at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge has caught an intimate glimpse into the lives of these majestic birds. On Monday, the world witnessed the laying of a second egg, a moment that has bird enthusiasts and nature lovers buzzing with excitement!

The video footage reveals the careful and tender process of egg-laying. After the female eagle laid the egg, she meticulously fluffed and arranged the nest, showcasing her maternal instincts. Soon after, her male counterpart joined her, and the eagle couple exchanged a series of calls, perhaps celebrating this new addition to their family.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Refuge staff speculate that the first egg was laid on Friday, indicating a consistent three to four-day gap between each egg-laying event. And this is the part most people miss—bald eagles usually lay their eggs at a specific time of day, a fascinating display of their innate biological rhythm.

With the second egg now in the nest, all eyes are on the live feed, eagerly anticipating the arrival of a potential third egg on Thursday evening. Will the eagles follow their usual pattern? Tune in to find out!

This nest cam offers a rare opportunity to observe these iconic birds of prey in their natural habitat, providing invaluable insights into their behavior and breeding habits. It's a powerful reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation and the wonders of nature that surround us.

For those eager to learn more, explore the related stories linked below, and join the conversation in the comments. Do you think the eagles will lay a third egg? What other behaviors do you hope to witness on the nest cam? Share your thoughts and keep the discussion soaring!