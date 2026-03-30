Balancier Convexe S² in White and Black Ceramic: Final Editions Explained (2026)

The Last Dance of the Balancier Convexe S²: A Reflection on Greubel Forsey's Mastery and the Art of Limited Editions

When a watchmaker like Greubel Forsey announces the final editions of a celebrated piece, it’s not just about closing a chapter—it’s a moment to reflect on what makes horology an art form. The Balancier Convexe S², now unveiled in white and black ceramic, isn’t merely a watch; it’s a statement about craftsmanship, exclusivity, and the fleeting nature of perfection. Personally, I think what makes this particularly fascinating is how Greubel Forsey is using these final editions to underscore their commitment to innovation while honoring the legacy of a movement that will cease production in 2026.

The Convexe Case: A Study in Ergonomics and Aesthetics



One thing that immediately stands out is the double-curved Convexe case, a design that has become synonymous with Greubel Forsey’s modern identity. Introduced in 2019, this case isn’t just about looks—it’s a masterclass in ergonomics, designed to hug the wrist like a second skin. The 41.5mm caseband, paired with curved sapphire crystals and a three-dimensional bezel, creates a sculptural effect that feels both technical and organic. What many people don’t realize is that this design isn’t just for show; it’s a deliberate choice to elevate the movement into a visual centerpiece.

The ceramic editions take this concept further. The black ceramic with red gold accents is a study in contrast, blending warmth and depth in a way that feels almost architectural. Meanwhile, the white ceramic version is a lesson in minimalism, using light and shadow to highlight the movement’s intricate layers. From my perspective, these choices aren’t just aesthetic—they’re a reminder that materials can amplify a watch’s personality.

The Movement: A Mechanical Masterpiece



If you take a step back and think about it, the Balancier Convexe S² is as much about what’s inside as what’s outside. The hand-wound calibre GF09XV, with its 301 components, is a testament to Greubel Forsey’s obsession with precision. The 30° inclined balance wheel, a signature of the brand, isn’t just a technical gimmick—it’s a solution to positional errors, a detail that I find especially interesting. It’s a reminder that innovation in watchmaking often comes from solving problems, not just creating them.

The power reserve of 72 hours, delivered by fast-rotating coaxial barrels, is impressive, but what this really suggests is Greubel Forsey’s ability to balance functionality with complexity. The finishing, too, is extraordinary. Frosted titanium bridges, polished bevels, and hand-engraved details on the reverse side show that no corner is cut, even in areas rarely seen. This raises a deeper question: In an era of mass production, what does it mean to create something truly bespoke?

Limited Editions and the Psychology of Exclusivity



With just 11 pieces per edition, these ceramic models are the epitome of exclusivity. But what makes this particularly fascinating is the psychological impact of limited editions. They’re not just about scarcity—they’re about creating a narrative. By capping production and announcing the movement’s end in 2026, Greubel Forsey is crafting a sense of urgency and collectibility. This isn’t just marketing; it’s a way to ensure that each piece becomes a milestone in the brand’s history.

In my opinion, this approach also reflects a broader trend in luxury watchmaking: the shift from mass appeal to niche storytelling. As brands like Greubel Forsey transition to new generations of watches, they’re not just retiring old models—they’re redefining what it means to own a piece of horological history.

The Broader Implications: Where Does Greubel Forsey Go From Here?



The end of the Balancier Convexe S² movement isn’t a conclusion—it’s a new beginning. Greubel Forsey’s gradual transition to a new generation of watches hints at a brand that’s unafraid to evolve. What this really suggests is that innovation in watchmaking isn’t linear; it’s cyclical. Each new development builds on the past while pushing boundaries.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how Greubel Forsey is using these final editions to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity. The ceramic cases, for instance, are a nod to contemporary materials, while the movement remains firmly rooted in classical mechanics. This duality is what makes the brand so compelling—they’re not just watchmakers; they’re storytellers.

Final Thoughts: A Watch That Transcends Time



As I reflect on the Balancier Convexe S², I’m struck by how it encapsulates everything Greubel Forsey stands for: precision, innovation, and artistry. These final editions aren’t just watches; they’re artifacts of a moment in time, a testament to what’s possible when craftsmanship meets vision.

Personally, I think the real takeaway here is the idea of impermanence. In a world where trends come and go, Greubel Forsey reminds us that true artistry is timeless. These watches won’t just stop ticking in 2026—they’ll become part of a legacy that continues to inspire. And that, in my opinion, is the ultimate measure of success.

For more, visit greubelforsey.com.