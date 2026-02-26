Bakery to Apartment: BekArch's Creative Transformation in Prague (2026)

Imagine a forgotten corner of a bustling city, once filled with the aroma of baking bread, now transformed into a stunning, light-filled sanctuary! That's exactly what happened in Prague, where the architectural wizards at BekArch have breathed new life into a disused bakery workshop, turning it into a truly unique apartment.

This wasn't just any old space; it was a neglected workshop tucked away in the inner courtyard of a bakery in the Vršovice neighborhood. BekArch architects Jan Bek and Martin Kříž saw something special in this overlooked spot. They told Dezeen, "We saw hidden potential in this space." Their goal? To take this "invisible" and forgotten area and make it a vibrant, functional, and high-quality part of a residential building. It's like finding a hidden treasure!

Their inspiration was beautifully simple: to give an old, distinctive structure a second chance and transform it from a mere storage void into an inspiring place to live. And the result is a cozy one-bedroom apartment measuring a neat 58 square meters.

But here's where it gets interesting... Instead of traditional rooms, the interior is cleverly arranged into distinct zones, all without the need for solid walls. Think of it as an open-concept living, but with a more nuanced approach. A walk-in wardrobe and a walk-in shower in the bathroom add touches of modern luxury.

And this is the part most people miss: The architects didn't just renovate; they worked with the building's history. The exposed concrete beam ceiling and the original skylights of the old workshop were lovingly preserved. Even the rebar, a symbol of industrial strength, was repurposed into custom door handles! This commitment to maintaining the building's original industrial features is truly commendable.

The studio replaced the old doors with expansive windows and installed new skylight glazing. This wasn't just about aesthetics; it was a strategic move to flood the apartment with natural light. "The skylights essentially drew a map of the interior," the architects explained. "We positioned the main living areas in the spaces flooded with overhead light, while the areas in between serve as circulation or quieter zones." The intensity of the light naturally defined the zones: under the skylights and near the window, active living areas emerged, while the less illuminated corners became service spaces. In essence, the layout was shaped not by walls, but by light! Isn't that a fascinating concept?

To further connect the apartment with its surroundings, the architects installed a large sliding door from the living area, opening up to the courtyard. BekArch shared, "The lift-and-slide portal allows the studio's living space to extend onto the terrace during the summer months." Imagine enjoying your morning coffee or evening drinks with that seamless indoor-outdoor flow!

For the flooring, they chose Cemflow, a cement-based system, to subtly "reference Prague's historic apartments." This adds a layer of historical context to the modern design. Wood also plays a significant role, with spruce bioboard bringing natural grain and warmth to areas like the kitchen and bathroom vanity. This material visually softens the rawness of the concrete ceiling. In contrast, the polished Cemflow floor unifies the entire space, providing a neutral yet technically perfect canvas that allows the carefully chosen furniture to truly shine.

This conversion is a testament to creative adaptive reuse. It reminds us that even seemingly forgotten spaces can hold immense potential. What do you think about using natural light as the primary organizing element for an interior layout? Do you find this approach more appealing than traditional walled rooms? Let us know in the comments below!