Baker Mayfield's Impact: How the Bucs' New OC Zac Robinson Views His Quarterback (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: In the unpredictable world of the NFL, having a quarterback who can consistently give your team a fighting chance is worth its weight in gold. And that’s exactly what Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson sees in Baker Mayfield. But here’s where it gets intriguing—Mayfield is about to work with his fifth offensive coordinator in as many years. Sounds like a recipe for chaos, right? Not so fast. Robinson isn’t a stranger to Mayfield’s potential. The two crossed paths in 2022 when Mayfield, after a mid-season waiver from the Panthers, stepped in as the Rams’ starter amid a quarterback injury crisis. Robinson, then part of the Rams’ staff, witnessed firsthand what Mayfield brings to the table—and he’s convinced it’s something special.

During a recent press conference, Robinson reflected on that brief but impactful stint, calling their time together ‘invaluable.’ He recalled how Mayfield instantly commanded respect in the huddle, saying, ‘You could see everybody gravitating towards him.’ And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about talent; it’s about leadership and the ability to elevate an entire team. Robinson emphasized, ‘When you have a guy like that, you have a chance to win every single Sunday.’ Bold words, but are they backed by results? Mayfield’s 2025 season with Tampa Bay offers a mixed bag. He started strong, leading the team to a 5-1 record with some of the best football of his career. But as the season progressed, the offense sputtered. Here’s the controversial question: Can Robinson unlock Mayfield’s early-season magic consistently, or will the mid-season slump repeat itself?

Robinson’s challenge is clear: maintain high productivity throughout the season, not just in spurts. But with Mayfield’s natural leadership and Robinson’s familiarity with his strengths, the Bucs might just have the formula for success. What do you think—is Mayfield the kind of quarterback who can carry a team week after week, or is his impact overstated? Let’s hear your take in the comments!

Baker Mayfield's Impact: How the Bucs' New OC Zac Robinson Views His Quarterback (2026)

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