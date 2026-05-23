Bailey Smith's Impressive Season: Rewarding a Cat Superstar with a Pay Rise (2026)

In the fast-paced world of Australian football, few stories capture the imagination quite like that of Bailey Smith's rise to stardom. The former Western Bulldogs star, now a 'superstar Cat', is set for a well-deserved pay rise after a blockbuster first season with Geelong.

This exclusive reveals the behind-the-scenes negotiations that are about to reshape Smith's contract, reflecting his status as one of the game's leading midfielders.

The Rise of a Superstar

Smith's journey to the top has been nothing short of remarkable. After missing the 2024 season due to a knee reconstruction, he joined Geelong at the end of that year and immediately made his mark. His six-year deal, initially worth around $700,000 per season, is now set to be re-evaluated, with talks indicating a significant pay rise.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing. Smith's career-best year in 2025 saw him achieve All-Australian status and share the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player of the Year award with Gold Coast's Noah Anderson. It's a testament to his talent and resilience that he's bounced back so strongly from injury.

Rewarding Performance

The Cats' decision to reward Smith's outstanding performance is a strategic move. As Smith's deal with Geelong essentially represented his 'free agency' opportunity, the club is now ensuring they retain one of the game's brightest stars. His second-place finish in the Cats' best and fairest award behind Max Holmes further solidifies his standing within the team.

Personally, I think this move sets an important precedent. It shows that clubs are willing to invest in and support their top talent, especially when they deliver on the field. It's a win-win situation, as Smith gets the recognition he deserves, and the Cats secure a key player for their future success.

Marketability and Beyond

Smith's marketability is another key factor in these negotiations. His additional services agreement, a common feature for the game's biggest names, highlights his value off the field. Since joining Geelong, he's become the face of the club, a role that comes with its own set of responsibilities and opportunities.

Starting the 2026 season strongly, with impressive stats in his last game, Smith is proving that he's not just a one-season wonder. His consistent performance and marketability make him an invaluable asset to the Cats.

A Broader Perspective

This story goes beyond the numbers and contracts. It's a narrative of resilience, talent, and strategic planning. Smith's journey serves as an inspiration to many young athletes, showing that setbacks can be overcome with hard work and determination.

From my perspective, this also highlights the evolving nature of player contracts and the importance of rewarding performance. It's a delicate balance for clubs, as they must invest in their top talent while also ensuring financial sustainability.

In conclusion, Bailey Smith's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and talent. His upcoming pay rise is well-deserved, and I, for one, am excited to see what the future holds for this superstar Cat.