Bai Zhouxuan Upsets Pavlyuchenkova at Australian Open 2026! (2026)

The Australian Open's opening day delivered a thrilling mix of upsets and dominant performances, with China's Bai Zhouxuan stealing the spotlight. But here's the twist: Bai, a qualifier, stunned the tennis world by defeating former world number 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a nail-biting three-setter. And this is where the story gets even more captivating...

In a match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Bai and Pavlyuchenkova traded blows in a tense third set tiebreak, both squandering match points. But it was Bai who emerged victorious, securing her place in the second round with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (12-10) win after a grueling two hours and 43 minutes. This victory marks Bai's second triumph at a Grand Slam event, and it couldn't have come at a more prestigious stage.

Meanwhile, top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka showcased their championship credentials. Alcaraz, seeking his first Australian Open title, breezed past Australia's Adam Walton in straight sets, while Sabalenka, a three-time Australian Open finalist, overcame a tricky left-handed opponent to advance. But here's where it gets controversial... Sabalenka's path to the second round was not without its challenges, as she faced criticism for her on-court behavior, including a controversial medical timeout. What's your take on this?

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Other notable results included the early exit of wildcard Venus Williams, who, at 45 years old, pushed Serbia's Olga Danilovic to three sets but ultimately fell short. In the men's draw, China's Zhang Zhizhen put up a valiant effort against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo but couldn't overcome the South American's powerful game. A question for tennis enthusiasts: Is Zhang's recent form a cause for concern?

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the second round, where Bai will face Sabalenka in a highly anticipated clash. With Bai's confidence soaring and Sabalenka's sights set on another deep run, this match promises to be a spectacle. Will Bai continue her fairy-tale run, or will Sabalenka's experience prevail? Stay tuned as the Australian Open unfolds, and don't forget to share your predictions in the comments!