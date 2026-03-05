Baftas N-Word Scandal: BBC Producers' "Truck" Excuse & Apologies (2026)

The BBC's Bafta coverage fiasco has sparked a heated debate, with producers facing backlash for a racial slur that slipped through the cracks. The incident occurred during the prestigious film awards, where John Davidson, a Tourette syndrome campaigner, shouted a deeply offensive term as Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan, stars of the film 'Sinners', were on stage. The slur, which was not caught by producers working from a truck, remained on BBC iPlayer for hours, causing widespread outrage.

The BBC's initial response was met with criticism, as they failed to edit out the slur promptly. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch slammed the corporation, emphasizing the need for better censorship. The incident's impact was further exacerbated by the presence of other bleeped instances, such as 'Free Palestine' shouts, which raised questions about the BBC's handling of potentially sensitive content.

The backlash intensified as figures like actors Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce expressed their dismay. Foxx deemed the incident 'unacceptable', while Pierce criticized the lack of immediate and thorough apologies to the affected actors. The production designer of 'Sinners', Hannah Beachler, also faced a racial slur, adding to the controversy. The Bafta organization has been approached for comment, as the incident continues to stir debate and calls for improved content moderation.