BAFTAs 2026 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Stars, Fashion Highlights & Celebrity Arrivals (2026)

The BAFTAs 2026 Red Carpet: A Star-Studded Affair

The British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, is where fashion meets cinema, and this year's red carpet did not disappoint! As the stars descended upon London's Royal Festival Hall, the event became a spectacle of glamour and style. But here's the twist: it's not just about the awards; it's about the journey to the stage.

The evening began with a bang as BAFTA nominees Chase Infiniti and Odessa A'zion graced the red carpet. Infiniti, a vision in red, donned a strapless gown with a dramatic hem, while A'zion exuded elegance in a black lace dress. But the fashion game didn't stop there! The 'Hamnet' brothers, Jacobi and Noah Jupe, brought sibling love to the carpet, followed by the ever-charming Emma Stone and the dashing Cillian Murphy. And let's not forget the fan favorites: Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Mescal, and Gracie Abrams, who caused a stir among the crowd.

This year's nominations were a testament to cinematic excellence, with Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' leading the pack with 14 nominations. But the real controversy lies in the Best Film category. Are you ready for this? 'One Battle After Another' is up against Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners', Chloé Zhao's 'Hamnet', and two other critically acclaimed films. With such a diverse range of genres, the competition is fierce!

Below, we showcase the most memorable looks from the night:

Timothée Chalamet: A fashion icon in his own right, Chalamet never fails to impress.

Leonardo DiCaprio: The veteran actor knows how to make an entrance.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams: A sweet moment captured between the two talents.

Michael B. Jordan: Bringing his signature style to the event.

Prince William and Kate Middleton: Royal elegance at its finest.

And many more, including Kate Hudson, Carey Mulligan, and the host himself, Alan Cumming.

The BAFTAs 2026 red carpet was a celebration of fashion and film, leaving us with unforgettable moments and a burning question: Who will take home the top honors? Share your predictions and favorite looks in the comments below!