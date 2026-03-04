BAFTA Winner 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin': Exposing Russia's Child Indoctrination (2026)

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) made history on Sunday by honoring a documentary that sheds light on the dark underbelly of Russian education. 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' won the prestigious Best Documentary award, but it's not just the film's content that's eye-opening. It's the story behind it. The documentary exposes how Russian schools have become instruments of state propaganda, with teachers forced to promote the Kremlin's ideology and militarized youth programs on the rise. But here's where it gets controversial... The film's co-director, Pavel Talankin, who secretly filmed the footage, had to leave Russia in 2024 before releasing the documentary. He's now based in the Czech Republic. Talankin's story is a powerful reminder that even in the face of darkness, there are still moral choices to be made. And that's why we need more 'Mr. Nobodies' to stand up and speak out. The documentary's impact is already being felt, with its premiere at Sundance and Göteborg last year and a nomination for the 2026 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. But the real story behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' is the struggle for independent journalism. The Moscow Times, the publication that brought this documentary to the world, is facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an 'undesirable' organization, criminalizing their work and putting their staff at risk of prosecution. This follows their earlier unjust labeling as a 'foreign agent'. These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. But The Moscow Times journalists refuse to be silenced. They strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia, and they need your help to continue their work. Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support them monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact. By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. So, will you stand with them? The choice is yours.

BAFTA Winner 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin': Exposing Russia's Child Indoctrination (2026)

References

Top Articles
Manchester United Accelerate Move for Gabriel Veneno: The Next Vinicius Junior?
Jeeno Thitikul's Home Advantage: Birdie Blitz Secures Lead at LPGA Thailand
Devin Moran DOMINATES! 50 Laps in 17 Minutes at Wieland Winter Nationals!
Latest Posts
Elroy Face: Pirates Legend and 1960 World Series Hero dies at 97
Everton vs Manchester United: Team News, Injuries, and Predictions | Premier League 2026
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5834

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.