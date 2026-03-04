The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) made history on Sunday by honoring a documentary that sheds light on the dark underbelly of Russian education. 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' won the prestigious Best Documentary award, but it's not just the film's content that's eye-opening. It's the story behind it. The documentary exposes how Russian schools have become instruments of state propaganda, with teachers forced to promote the Kremlin's ideology and militarized youth programs on the rise. But here's where it gets controversial... The film's co-director, Pavel Talankin, who secretly filmed the footage, had to leave Russia in 2024 before releasing the documentary. He's now based in the Czech Republic. Talankin's story is a powerful reminder that even in the face of darkness, there are still moral choices to be made. And that's why we need more 'Mr. Nobodies' to stand up and speak out. The documentary's impact is already being felt, with its premiere at Sundance and Göteborg last year and a nomination for the 2026 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. But the real story behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' is the struggle for independent journalism. The Moscow Times, the publication that brought this documentary to the world, is facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an 'undesirable' organization, criminalizing their work and putting their staff at risk of prosecution. This follows their earlier unjust labeling as a 'foreign agent'. These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. But The Moscow Times journalists refuse to be silenced. They strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia, and they need your help to continue their work. Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support them monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact. By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. So, will you stand with them? The choice is yours.
BAFTA Winner 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin': Exposing Russia's Child Indoctrination (2026)
References
- https://3dvf.com/en/40-years-ago-this-american-star-made-her-film-debut-and-almost-no-one-recognizes-her-today/
- https://3dvf.com/en/brendan-fraser-unrecognizable-as-eisenhower-the-first-trailer-of-his-new-film-already-intrigues/
- https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2026/02/23/mr-nobody-against-putin-wins-bafta-for-best-documentary-a92019
- https://variety.com/2026/film/news/yash-toxic-teaser-1236668082/
- https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/scream-7-red-carpet-celebrity-style-neve-campbell-1238629233/
- https://www.theguardian.com/film/2026/feb/25/everybody-to-kenmure-street-review-2021-glasgow-protest
Top Articles
Manchester United Accelerate Move for Gabriel Veneno: The Next Vinicius Junior?
Jeeno Thitikul's Home Advantage: Birdie Blitz Secures Lead at LPGA Thailand
Devin Moran DOMINATES! 50 Laps in 17 Minutes at Wieland Winter Nationals!
Latest Posts
Elroy Face: Pirates Legend and 1960 World Series Hero dies at 97
Everton vs Manchester United: Team News, Injuries, and Predictions | Premier League 2026
Recommended Articles
- Tottenham's Future Manager: Will Igor Tudor Be Sacked After Crystal Palace Match?
- Pakistan's Regional Briefing: Operation Ghazab lil-Haq & Middle East Conflict
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- Tottenham's Future Manager: Will Igor Tudor Be Sacked After Crystal Palace Match?
- Dubai's Safety Amidst Regional Unrest: Lara Dutta's Experience
- BrewDog Scandal: James Watt Admits Mistakes as Hundreds Lose Jobs & Investors Left Empty-Handed
- Liverpool Crime Crackdown Explained: What Happened and Why It Matters
- Teacher Shortages: Why Are Schools Struggling to Fill Vacancies?
- Ben Fund: Supporting Motor Cyclists in Need
- Ipswich Witches Presenter Kevin Long to Retire: What Fans Need to Know
- Top Paying College Majors in New Jersey: Are You Earning Over $120K?
- Why Tom Pidcock Struggled in Opening Weekend (Altitude, Cold, and Adaptation)
- Liverpool Boss Arne Slot's Frustration After Late Loss to Wolves
- Rams GM Les Snead Eyes All-Pro Addition to Secondary: Trent McDuffie Trade Rumors?
- Explosions Rock Tehran and Jerusalem: US-Israel Strikes Intensify
- Where is Kyle Sandilands? Australian Idol Judge's Mysterious Absence Explained
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- Tottenham's Future Manager: Will Igor Tudor Be Sacked After Crystal Palace Match?
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- Alberta's Deadliest Flu Season: What You Need to Know
- Top Paying College Majors in New Jersey: Are You Earning Over $120K?
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- Twisted Sister's Reunion Tour: A New Era with Sebastian Bach and Joey Cassata
- Barbican Centre Revamp: Allies and Morrison's £231 Million Upgrade
- Tottenham's Ticket Woes: Empty Seats at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?
- Why I Lost Interest in Android Updates: A Retrospective
- Why I Stopped Caring About Android Updates (And Why Android 16 Changed My Mind)
- London's Lavish Loo: 80p for a Unique Experience at Piccadilly Circus
- Top Paying College Majors in New Jersey: Are You Earning Over $120K?
- Dubai's Safety Amidst Regional Unrest: Lara Dutta's Experience
- Warning! Fake Laravel Packages Deploying RAT on Windows, macOS, & Linux - Protect Your System Now!
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- Parramatta Eels Territory: Shark Carcass Mystery & Funny Street Names in Sydney!
- Activision Silences Trusted Call of Duty Leaker: What Does This Mean for the Community?
- Maxis' Secret Plans: Sims 4 Marketplace & Project X's Future
- Beware! Fake Laravel Packages Deploy RAT on Major OS Platforms
- Lando Norris vs George Russell: F1 Rivalry Explodes! | F1 2025 Season Preview
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- Ireland vs Wales Six Nations Preview: Team Announcements, Tactical Insights & Injury Updates
- Ringo Starr's New Album: A Musical Journey with Legends
- Outgunned: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Sadistic Child-Hunting Gang
- Gut Microbiota-Derived Metabolite: A New Approach to Enhance Immune Responses in Bacterial Pneumonia
- Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices to Skyrocket Due to Hormuz Strait Crisis
- Top Paying College Majors in New Jersey: Are You Earning Over $120K?
- Cameron Brink's Fiancé Used Email to Catch Attention: A Stanford Love Story
- Shift Landmark Rotterdam: Inside the Five Finalist Concepts by MVRDV, Heatherwick Studio & More
- USD/JPY: Why the US Dollar is Set to Soar Again
- Top Paying College Majors in New Jersey: Are You Earning Over $120K?
- Outgunned: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Sadistic Child-Hunting Gang
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- Maxis' Secret Plans: Sims 4 Marketplace & Project X's Future
- Twisted Sister Reunion Tour 2026: Sebastian Bach Replaces Dee Snider, New Drummer Announced!
- London's Lavish Loo: 80p for a Unique Experience at Piccadilly Circus
- USD/JPY: Why the US Dollar is Set to Soar Again
- Dubai's Safety Amidst Regional Unrest: Lara Dutta's Experience
- Shift Landmark Rotterdam: Inside the Five Finalist Concepts by MVRDV, Heatherwick Studio & More
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- Explosions Rock Tehran and Jerusalem: US-Israel Strikes Intensify
- Honey and Black Pepper: Fact-Checking Respiratory Health Claims
- Why Tom Pidcock Struggled on Opening Weekend: Teammate Fred Wright Explains the Chile Factor
- Breaking News: Labour MP's Partner Arrested for Alleged Spying for China
- Breaking News: Labour MP's Partner Arrested for Alleged Spying for China
- London's Lavish Loo: 80p for a Unique Experience at Piccadilly Circus
- London’s Newest Tourist Attraction? Inside Piccadilly Circus’ Refurbished 80p Loos
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Screen Controversy: 8-Bit vs. 10-Bit Explained!
- USD/JPY: Why the US Dollar is Set to Soar Again
- Gut Microbiota-Derived Metabolite: A New Approach to Enhance Immune Responses in Bacterial Pneumonia
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
- USD/JPY: Why the US Dollar is Set to Soar Again
- Rams GM Les Snead Eyes All-Pro Addition to Secondary: Trent McDuffie Trade Rumors?
- Teenage Swimmers Break 20-Year Records! Ovens & Murray Championships Highlights
- Highguard Shutdown: Why Wildlight's Hero Shooter is Closing After Just 6 Weeks
- Honey and Black Pepper: Fact-Checking Respiratory Health Claims
- Liverpool Boss Arne Slot's Frustration After Late Loss to Wolves
- Protect Your Privacy: How to Remove Your Personal Info from Google Search
- BYU Basketball's Struggles Continue with Double-Digit Loss at Cincinnati
- Honey and Black Pepper: Fact-Checking Respiratory Health Claims
- Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices to Skyrocket Due to Hormuz Strait Crisis
- Barbican Centre Revamp: Allies and Morrison's £231 Million Upgrade
- Keir Starmer's Response to Trump's Criticism: What's Next for the UK-US Relationship?
- WWE Double Turn Alert: Sami Zayn & Trick Williams' Potential WrestleMania Showdown!
- Unraveling the Gut-Lung Connection: How Microbiota Metabolites Fight Pneumonia
- Maxis' Secret Plans: Sims 4 Marketplace & Project X's Future
- Rams GM Les Snead Eyes All-Pro Addition to Secondary: Trent McDuffie Trade Rumors?
- Paul McCartney's Rock Hall Induction Drama: The Untold Story
- Irish Government Charters Flight for Citizens Stranded in the Middle East
- Penguins Faceoff Fading: What Bruins Losses Mean for YouTube Viewers (SEO Tips)
- Tottenham's Future Manager: Will Igor Tudor Be Sacked After Crystal Palace Match?
- Teacher Shortages: Why Are Schools Struggling to Fill Vacancies?
- What's Next for Mark Nichols After Brad Gushue's Retirement?
- USD/JPY: Why the US Dollar is Set to Soar Again
- Maxis' Secret Agenda: Why They Want The Sims 4 Marketplace to Fail
- USD/JPY: Why the US Dollar is Set to Soar Again
- Tottenham's Ticket Woes: Empty Seats at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?
- Shohei Ohtani Steals the Show at World Baseball Classic in Japan
- Explosions Rock Tehran and Jerusalem: US-Israel Strikes Intensify
- Head of Police Federation of England and Wales Arrested on Suspicion of Corruption
- Activision Silences Trusted Call of Duty Leaker: What Does This Mean for the Community?
- Meet the 2026 Boston Red Sox: Full Roster Breakdown & Predictions
- The AI Race: How the Anthropic Ban Could Impact US Military Advantage
Article information
Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie
Last Updated:
Views: 5834
Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)
Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie
Birthday: 2001-01-17
Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002
Phone: +813077629322
Job: Real-Estate Executive
Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating
Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.