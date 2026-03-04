The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) made history on Sunday by honoring a documentary that sheds light on the dark underbelly of Russian education. 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' won the prestigious Best Documentary award, but it's not just the film's content that's eye-opening. It's the story behind it. The documentary exposes how Russian schools have become instruments of state propaganda, with teachers forced to promote the Kremlin's ideology and militarized youth programs on the rise. But here's where it gets controversial... The film's co-director, Pavel Talankin, who secretly filmed the footage, had to leave Russia in 2024 before releasing the documentary. He's now based in the Czech Republic. Talankin's story is a powerful reminder that even in the face of darkness, there are still moral choices to be made. And that's why we need more 'Mr. Nobodies' to stand up and speak out. The documentary's impact is already being felt, with its premiere at Sundance and Göteborg last year and a nomination for the 2026 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. But the real story behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' is the struggle for independent journalism. The Moscow Times, the publication that brought this documentary to the world, is facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an 'undesirable' organization, criminalizing their work and putting their staff at risk of prosecution. This follows their earlier unjust labeling as a 'foreign agent'. These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. But The Moscow Times journalists refuse to be silenced. They strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia, and they need your help to continue their work. Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support them monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact. By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. So, will you stand with them? The choice is yours.