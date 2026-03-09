Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Protest: The Story Behind the ICE Out Towels (2026)

How did those Bad Bunny-themed, anti-ICE towels get into the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is one of the most highly anticipated events in American sports, but this year, a controversial piece of merchandise has sparked debate. Activists distributed 15,000 rally towels featuring a punting bunny graphic by acclaimed L.A. illustrator Lalo Alcaraz, honoring Bad Bunny, the halftime show performer. The towels had a clear message on the other side: 'ICE OUT.' The NFL typically keeps a tight rein on messaging from its halftime show performers, but Bad Bunny's selection carries significant weight in the ongoing battle over federal agent raids on immigrant communities. These raids have led to the deaths of protesters and detainees, and Bad Bunny has been vocal about the importance of immigrants and the need for change. The towels are a form of culture-jamming protest, using art to confront hate and injustice. The artist, Alcaraz, known for his work on the animated series 'Bordertown,' aims to make a statement in a public space watched by the entire country. The activists behind the effort hope that the signs will be noticeable in the crowd, drawing attention to the issue and challenging Trump and the Department of Homeland Security. The NFL's preference for the game to remain apolitical may be tested, as the towels could spark discussions about immigration and ICE raids. The Super Bowl, usually a celebration of American sports, may now become a platform for a different kind of resistance. The activists' efforts have already made an impact, as President Trump expressed his disapproval of Bad Bunny's performance, stating, 'I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.' The towels are a powerful symbol of resistance and a call for change, and their presence at the Super Bowl could be a turning point in the public perception of immigration issues.