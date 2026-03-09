How did those Bad Bunny-themed, anti-ICE towels get into the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is one of the most highly anticipated events in American sports, but this year, a controversial piece of merchandise has sparked debate. Activists distributed 15,000 rally towels featuring a punting bunny graphic by acclaimed L.A. illustrator Lalo Alcaraz, honoring Bad Bunny, the halftime show performer. The towels had a clear message on the other side: 'ICE OUT.' The NFL typically keeps a tight rein on messaging from its halftime show performers, but Bad Bunny's selection carries significant weight in the ongoing battle over federal agent raids on immigrant communities. These raids have led to the deaths of protesters and detainees, and Bad Bunny has been vocal about the importance of immigrants and the need for change. The towels are a form of culture-jamming protest, using art to confront hate and injustice. The artist, Alcaraz, known for his work on the animated series 'Bordertown,' aims to make a statement in a public space watched by the entire country. The activists behind the effort hope that the signs will be noticeable in the crowd, drawing attention to the issue and challenging Trump and the Department of Homeland Security. The NFL's preference for the game to remain apolitical may be tested, as the towels could spark discussions about immigration and ICE raids. The Super Bowl, usually a celebration of American sports, may now become a platform for a different kind of resistance. The activists' efforts have already made an impact, as President Trump expressed his disapproval of Bad Bunny's performance, stating, 'I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.' The towels are a powerful symbol of resistance and a call for change, and their presence at the Super Bowl could be a turning point in the public perception of immigration issues.
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Protest: The Story Behind the ICE Out Towels (2026)
References
- https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2026-02-08/how-did-those-bad-bunny-themed-anti-ice-towels-get-into-super-bowl
- https://deadline.com/2026/02/baldurs-gate-3-tv-show-craig-mazin-hbo-1236710583/
- https://www.cbsnews.com/news/brad-arnold-3-doors-down-founder-and-lead-singer-dies-at-47/
- https://www.tmz.com/2026/02/01/the-rock-daughter-curses-trump-and-ice/
- https://variety.com/2026/tv/news/nancy-guthrie-ransom-note-tmz-savannah-1236651211/
- https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-takes-fresh-jab-at-kennedys-after-deciding-to-destroy-center/
Top Articles
OECD Calls on Australia to Raise GST and Increase Affordable Housing Amid Budget Deficit
Brian Flores Signs Contract Extension With Vikings: What It Means for the Team
Adobe's AI Revolution: Enhancing Acrobat with Slides & Podcasts
Latest Posts
Measles Exposure Alert in Winkler: Essential Information You Need
Trump's 10% Credit Card Cap: Economic Disaster or Consumer Relief?
Recommended Articles
- Explosion at US Embassy in Oslo: Norwegian Police Investigate
- How to report cash only businesses?
- What are the 5 biggest bank in the world?
- Maria's Authentic Italian Meatball Recipe: A Tasty Adventure
- What are the dates for IRS estimated tax payments?
- Princess Kate's Inspiring International Women's Day Message: 'Quiet Strength' and Kindness
- Steve Borthwick Under Fire: Can England Avoid the Wooden Spoon in Paris? | Six Nations Analysis
- Measles Alert: Durham Region Confirms New Cases, Public Exposure Risk
- Measles Alert: Durham Region Confirms New Cases, Public Exposure Risk
- LAFC vs FC Dallas: Martinez's Goal & Lloris' Heroics | MLS 2026
- Maria's Authentic Italian Meatball Recipe: A Tasty Adventure
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Up or Down in 5 Minutes? (Chainlink Data Analysis)
- Tiny Skull, Big Clues: The Newborn Rhynchosaur Rewrites Triassic Reptile History
- Maria's Authentic Italian Meatball Recipe: A Tasty Adventure
- India vs Australia Pink-Ball Test: Coach Amol Muzumdar's Take on Battling Under Lights
- Navigating RMD Mistakes: Who's Responsible for Higher Taxes and Lost Earnings?
- Steve Borthwick Under Fire: Can England Avoid the Wooden Spoon in Paris? | Six Nations Analysis
- European Football Highlights: FA Cup Upsets, Ligue 1 Drama, and More
- Mallorca's Transport Crisis: Soaring Fuel Prices Threaten Economy
- Cowboys' Shocking Trade Offer for Maxx Crosby Revealed! | NFL Rumors
- LAFC vs FC Dallas: Martinez's Goal & Lloris' Heroics | MLS 2026
- Tiny Skull, Big Clues: The Smallest Rhynchosaur Hatchling Rewrites Triassic Stories
- Navigating RMD Mistakes: Who's Responsible for Higher Taxes and Lost Earnings?
- Jason Clarke Joins Viola Davis in Amazon's 'Ally Clark' - An Action-Packed Thriller
- Tiniest Rhynchosaur Fossil Reveals Secrets of Prehistoric Reptile Babies
- Tamim Iqbal Leads Call for BCB Election Investigation
- Bruce Springsteen's Democracy Tour: Fans React to High Ticket Prices
- Jason Clarke Joins Viola Davis in Amazon's 'Ally Clark' - Cast & Plot Details
- Tamim Iqbal Leads Call for BCB Election Investigation
- Horse Racing Tips YouTube SEO Video Ideas (Paul Jacobs Sunday Values)
- Nashville SC Dominates Minnesota United 3-1 | Sam Surridge's Brace & MLS Highlights
- Blue Bloods Spin-Off "Boston Blue": Major Cast Shake-Up & Surprise Returns!
- European Football Highlights: FA Cup Upsets, Ligue 1 Drama, and More
- Why All-Nighters Are a Cognitive Illusion (And How Sleep Boosts Grades)
- Romeo Doubs' Future: Unveiling the Top Teams Pursuing the Star Receiver
- Jason Clarke Joins Viola Davis in Amazon's 'Ally Clark' - An Action-Packed Thriller
- Kate Moss Shocks the Gucci Runway in a Gown with an Exposed Thong at Milan Fashion Week
- European Football Highlights: FA Cup Upsets, Ligue 1 Drama, and More
- India vs Australia Pink-Ball Test: Coach Amol Muzumdar's Take on Battling Under Lights
- Navigating Market Volatility: Investing Strategies in Times of War
- NBA Legends Clash in SWAC Tournament: Reggie Theus vs. Charlie Ward
- Romeo Doubs' Future: Unveiling the Top Teams Pursuing the Star Receiver
- Navigating RMD Mistakes: Who's Responsible for Higher Taxes and Lost Earnings?
- India vs Australia Pink-Ball Test: Coach Amol Muzumdar's Take on Battling Under Lights
- 3DMAX vs. Esports: Odds, Predictions & Analysis (March 8, 2026) | Polymarket Insights
- NBA Legends Clash in SWAC Tournament: Reggie Theus vs. Charlie Ward
- Measles Alert: Durham Region Confirms New Cases, Public Exposure Risk
- Israeli Settlers Kill Three Palestinians in West Bank: Escalating Violence Explained
- Tiny Skull, Big Clues: The Smallest Rhynchosaur Hatchling Rewrites Triassic Stories
- Kentucky Wildcats' Senior Day Loss to Florida Gators: Highlights and Analysis
- Princess Michael of Kent's Health Battles: From Broken Wrists to a Stroke
- FIFA World Cup 2026: Vancouver Hotel Prices Skyrocket! What You Need to Know
- Why the Cowboys Should Target Boye Mafe Over Trey Hendrickson in Free Agency
- NBA Fashion Police: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Roasts Jalen Williams' Outfit
- Geno Smith: Returning to the New York Jets? | NFL QB Transfer Speculation
- The Surprising Link Between Sleep and Diabetes Risk: Discover the Optimal Sleep Duration
- FIFA World Cup 2026: Vancouver Hotel Prices Skyrocket! What You Need to Know
- LAFC's Perfect Start: Martinez's Strike and Lloris' Heroics
- Maria's Authentic Italian Meatball Recipe: A Tasty Adventure
- Shakur Stevenson Scared? Boxing World Champion Calls Him Out (Analysis & Next Fights)
- Navigating RMD Mistakes: Who's Responsible for Higher Taxes and Lost Earnings?
- F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026: Winners and Losers
- Israeli Settlers Kill Three Palestinians in West Bank: Escalating Violence Explained
- LAFC's Perfect Start: Martinez's Strike and Lloris' Heroics
- WTA Indian Wells 2024 Day 6 Predictions: Rybakina vs Kostyuk, Swiatek vs Sakkari & More!
- Bungie Responds to Marathon Microtransaction Backlash: Patch Incoming!
- NBA Legends Lead HBCU SWAC Teams to Big Stage | Bethune-Cookman vs Florida A&M Showdown
- AI vs. Human Hackers: Claude Finds Firefox Flaws Faster
- Panama City Beach Closure: Spring Break Safety Measures
- AI Takes Over? Inside New York's ClawCon 2026 | OpenClaw Revolution
- Romeo Doubs' Future: Unveiling the Top Teams Pursuing the Star Receiver
- Melanie Griffith Celebrates Son Jesse Johnson's Interior Design Success
- Courteney Cox's Worst Movie: The Superhero Flop with Tim Allen
- Blue Bloods Spin-Off "Boston Blue": Major Cast Shake-Up & Surprise Returns!
- Saks Fifth Avenue Beachwood Closing: What You Need to Know!
- European Football Highlights: FA Cup Upsets, Ligue 1 Drama, and More
- Is Japan’s Crab-Shaped Cup Ramen Timer Worth the Hype? 🦀 Unboxing & Review
- FIFA World Cup 2026: Vancouver Hotel Prices Skyrocket! What You Need to Know
- Maria's Authentic Italian Meatball Recipe: A Tasty Adventure
- LAFC vs FC Dallas: Martinez's Goal & Lloris' Heroics | MLS 2026
- Melanie Griffith Celebrates Son Jesse Johnson's Interior Design Success
- European Football Highlights: FA Cup Upsets, Ligue 1 Drama, and More
- Kobe Bryant's Christmas-Themed Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Coals' Release Details & Mockup Reveal!
- Iranian Foreign Minister Pushes Back on Demand for 'Unconditional Surrender'
- Measles Alert: Durham Region Confirms New Cases, Public Exposure Risk
- Princess Kate's Inspiring International Women's Day Message: 'Quiet Strength' and Kindness
- How Acting Saved My Life | Jessie Buckley's Journey to Oscar Glory
- Tiny Skull, Big Clues: The Newborn Rhynchosaur Rewrites Triassic Reptile History
- Matildas vs South Korea 3-3 Thriller | Alanna Kennedy's Brace | Women's Asian Cup 2026 Highlights
- Courteney Cox's WORST Movie Ever? The Superhero Flop That Tanked Her Career!
- Exploring Finland's Winter Cuisine: A Culinary Journey
- India vs Australia Pink-Ball Test: Coach Amol Muzumdar's Take on Battling Under Lights
- Blue Bloods Spin-Off "Boston Blue": Major Cast Shake-Up & Surprise Returns!
- The Surprising Link Between Sleep and Diabetes Risk: Discover the Optimal Sleep Duration
- Blue Bloods Spin-Off "Boston Blue": Major Cast Shake-Up & Surprise Returns!
- NBA Fashion Police: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Roasts Jalen Williams' Outfit
- AI vs. Human Hackers: Claude Finds Firefox Flaws Faster
- Boston Blue: Reagan Family Returns & Cast Shake-Ups Explained
- Tiniest Rhynchosaur Fossil Reveals Secrets of Prehistoric Reptile Babies
- Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's Baby Announcement: A Growing Family
Article information
Author: Annamae Dooley
Last Updated:
Views: 6487
Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Annamae Dooley
Birthday: 2001-07-26
Address: 9687 Tambra Meadow, Bradleyhaven, TN 53219
Phone: +9316045904039
Job: Future Coordinator
Hobby: Archery, Couponing, Poi, Kite flying, Knitting, Rappelling, Baseball
Introduction: My name is Annamae Dooley, I am a witty, quaint, lovely, clever, rich, sparkling, powerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.