Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Features Boxing Stars Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas (2026)

Boxing took center stage during the Super Bowl halftime show, showcasing the excitement and athleticism of the sport in a unique way. During Bad Bunny's electrifying performance, two rising stars in the boxing world—Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas—appeared on stage, adorned with their gloves and ready to display their skills, albeit without actual contact. After all, engaging in a real match would require a much higher paycheck.

While this brief moment may not catapult either fighter into the realm of household names, it certainly marked a significant milestone in their careers, representing an impressive opportunity for both athletes to shine.

Xander Zayas, a 23-year-old from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is currently unbeaten with a record of 23 wins, including 13 knockouts. Just recently, he achieved a major career highlight by unifying the WBO and WBA titles in the super welterweight division following his victory over Abass Baraou on January 31, right in his hometown.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Emiliano Vargas, who boasts a perfect record of 16-0 with 13 knockouts, is the son of renowned boxer Fernando Vargas and is rapidly gaining recognition as a promising contender in the 140-pound weight class. He is set to step back into the ring on February 28 in Arizona, where fans eagerly anticipate his next move.

Additionally, Vargas shared a candid behind-the-scenes photograph featuring himself alongside Zayas and Bad Bunny, capturing the camaraderie and excitement of the event.

This intersection of boxing and mainstream entertainment raises intriguing questions about the future of the sport. Will we see more collaborations like this that could help elevate the profiles of these fighters? And what does this mean for the relationship between sports and pop culture? Join the conversation and let us know your thoughts!