Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show: Couple Gets Married Onstage! (2026)

A jaw-dropping moment unfolded during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show, leaving fans in awe and sparking a wave of controversy. A couple, dressed as bride and groom, were legally married on stage, right in front of a massive audience!

According to multiple reports, the newlyweds were originally planning to invite Bad Bunny to their wedding. But in a twist of fate, Bad Bunny surprised them with an offer they couldn't refuse - a wedding ceremony during his highly anticipated halftime performance. The couple, surrounded by backup dancers, said their vows and exchanged rings, creating a memorable moment that will forever be etched in their minds and the minds of viewers worldwide.

However, not everyone was thrilled with the show. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to voice his strong disapproval, calling it "one of the worst ever." He criticized the performance as an affront to American greatness and expressed concern over the content being inappropriate for young audiences. Trump's opinion sparked a debate among viewers, with some agreeing with his sentiments and others defending the show's creativity and message of love.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of artistic expression and diversity. While it may not have been to everyone's taste, it showcased the power of music and love to unite people," said one viewer in response to Trump's comments.

And here's where it gets even more intriguing: the halftime show also featured surprise performances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, adding to the excitement and diversity of the event. The show concluded with a powerful message displayed on the scoreboard, reading, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love." This message, coupled with the on-stage wedding, sent a strong statement about the importance of love and unity.

While Trump may have had a different perspective, Seattle Seahawks fans had a blast during the game. The Seahawks emerged victorious, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 and claiming their second Super Bowl title. The win brought joy to the Seahawks' fan base and added to the excitement of the night.

So, what do you think? Was Bad Bunny's halftime show a bold and inspiring display of love and creativity, or did it miss the mark? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. We'd love to hear from you and continue the discussion!