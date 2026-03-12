Bad Bunny's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (2026)

Bad Bunny steals the show with a stunning Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch during the Super Bowl LX halftime extravaganza.

On February 9, 2026, Jamie Weiss reported on this exciting event (https://timeandtidewatches.com/author/jamie/). Following an electrifying performance, which had fans buzzing, we quickly examined images from the show. Our curiosity was confirmed when Vogue provided a detailed account of Bad Bunny's stylish ensemble. The talented Puerto Rican artist, who recently took home a Grammy Award, showcased one of the latest creations from Audemars Piguet: the Royal Oak Selfwinding 37mm reference 15553BA.OO.1356BA.04. This exquisite timepiece features an 18k yellow gold case adorned with a captivating malachite stone dial (https://timeandtidewatches.com/best-stone-dial-watches/). It raises an intriguing question for watch enthusiasts: Was this the watch you anticipated he would flaunt during such a high-profile performance?

See Also
Todd Snyder's Exclusive Dive Watch: AERA x Todd Snyder D-1 Diver ReviewChanel Coco Crush: The Ultimate Investment in Fine Jewellery?Watches of Switzerland Skyrockets! Sales & Profit Surge After Holiday Boom!adidas Unveils the Bob Marley Collection: A Musical Icon's Legacy on the Pitch

As our contributor Jason Lee noted in his coverage of Audemars Piguet's new releases for the first half of 2026 (https://timeandtidewatches.com/audemars-piguet-2026-first-semester-novelties/), the allure of malachite lies in its unique properties. The distinctive banding of the dial is created during the crystallization process, and the richness of its green hue can vary based on the copper content within, ensuring that no two pieces are exactly alike under different lighting conditions. To enhance visibility without overshadowing the beauty of the stone, the dial is complemented by applied yellow-gold markers and luminous Royal Oak hands. Beneath its stylish exterior, Bad Bunny’s Audemars Piguet is powered by the impressive in-house self-winding Calibre 5909 movement, which boasts a remarkable 60-hour power reserve and offers a water resistance rating of up to 50 meters.

In an update, Audemars Piguet officially confirmed to Time+Tide that the watch worn by Bad Bunny during his performance is indeed the aforementioned model.

For those interested in acquiring this luxurious timepiece, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding 37mm with malachite dial is now available through authorized AP dealers at a price point of $75,700.

Key specifications include:
- Brand: Audemars Piguet
- Model: Royal Oak Selfwinding
- Reference Number: 15553BA.OO.1356BA.04
- Case Dimensions: 37mm in diameter and 9.3mm in thickness
- Case Material: 18ct yellow gold
- Water Resistance: 50 meters
- Crystal: Sapphire glass on both front and back
- Dial: Malachite stone
- Lug Width: Integrated
- Strap: 18ct yellow gold integrated bracelet with a three-blade folding clasp
- Movement: Calibre 5909, automatic and in-house
- Power Reserve: 60 hours
- Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds
- Availability: Currently available
- Price: $75,700

Bad Bunny's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (2026)

References

Top Articles
Denshattack! Guest Composer Tee Lopes Revealed | Crazy Train Skateboarding Trailer Breakdown
Working Part-Time in Retirement: How it Impacts Your Social Security Benefits
Scream 7 Directors Reveal Their Shocking Original Vision: 'It Was Going to F*ck You Up'
Latest Posts
APU FIR Controversy: Civil Rights Activists Demand Revocation & What It Means for Students
Unraveling the Tick's Secret: A Breakthrough in Inflammatory Disease Treatment
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6186

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.