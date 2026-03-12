Bad Bunny's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (2026)

Bad Bunny steals the show with a stunning Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch during the Super Bowl LX halftime extravaganza.

On February 9, 2026, Jamie Weiss reported on this exciting event (https://timeandtidewatches.com/author/jamie/). Following an electrifying performance, which had fans buzzing, we quickly examined images from the show. Our curiosity was confirmed when Vogue provided a detailed account of Bad Bunny's stylish ensemble. The talented Puerto Rican artist, who recently took home a Grammy Award, showcased one of the latest creations from Audemars Piguet: the Royal Oak Selfwinding 37mm reference 15553BA.OO.1356BA.04. This exquisite timepiece features an 18k yellow gold case adorned with a captivating malachite stone dial (https://timeandtidewatches.com/best-stone-dial-watches/). It raises an intriguing question for watch enthusiasts: Was this the watch you anticipated he would flaunt during such a high-profile performance?

As our contributor Jason Lee noted in his coverage of Audemars Piguet's new releases for the first half of 2026 (https://timeandtidewatches.com/audemars-piguet-2026-first-semester-novelties/), the allure of malachite lies in its unique properties. The distinctive banding of the dial is created during the crystallization process, and the richness of its green hue can vary based on the copper content within, ensuring that no two pieces are exactly alike under different lighting conditions. To enhance visibility without overshadowing the beauty of the stone, the dial is complemented by applied yellow-gold markers and luminous Royal Oak hands. Beneath its stylish exterior, Bad Bunny’s Audemars Piguet is powered by the impressive in-house self-winding Calibre 5909 movement, which boasts a remarkable 60-hour power reserve and offers a water resistance rating of up to 50 meters.

In an update, Audemars Piguet officially confirmed to Time+Tide that the watch worn by Bad Bunny during his performance is indeed the aforementioned model.

For those interested in acquiring this luxurious timepiece, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding 37mm with malachite dial is now available through authorized AP dealers at a price point of $75,700.

Key specifications include:

- Brand: Audemars Piguet

- Model: Royal Oak Selfwinding

- Reference Number: 15553BA.OO.1356BA.04

- Case Dimensions: 37mm in diameter and 9.3mm in thickness

- Case Material: 18ct yellow gold

- Water Resistance: 50 meters

- Crystal: Sapphire glass on both front and back

- Dial: Malachite stone

- Lug Width: Integrated

- Strap: 18ct yellow gold integrated bracelet with a three-blade folding clasp

- Movement: Calibre 5909, automatic and in-house

- Power Reserve: 60 hours

- Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds

- Availability: Currently available

- Price: $75,700