Backrooms Horror Movie Smashes Box Office Records: A Deep Dive into its Success (2026)

The phenomenon of 'Backrooms' has taken the horror genre by storm, with its impressive box office performance leaving an indelible mark on the industry. This R-rated horror film has not only shattered records but also sparked a wave of fascination and discussion among moviegoers and industry experts alike.

The Backrooms Buzz

'Backrooms' has achieved an unprecedented feat, claiming the title of the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie on a Monday in June. The film's Monday take of $7.669 million surpasses even the mighty 'The Conjuring 2', which made $4.3 million on its Monday release in 2016. This success is all the more remarkable given the competitive landscape, with 'Backrooms' coming close to dethroning the zombie epic 'World War Z' from its top spot for best Monday earnings in June.

A24's Blockbuster Success

For A24, the studio behind 'Backrooms', this film represents a monumental achievement. With an opening weekend haul of $81.4 million, it has not only set a new record for the studio but also solidified its position as a force to be reckoned with in the horror genre. The film's global success, with a $118 million start, further underscores its appeal and impact.

Holding Power and Future Prospects

Despite its impressive opening, 'Backrooms' is expected to experience a significant drop in its second week, with estimates predicting a decline of around 55%. However, this doesn't diminish the film's potential impact on the box office in the coming weeks. With a projected second-weekend take of $36-$37 million, 'Backrooms' is poised to challenge the upcoming releases, including the highly anticipated 'Masters of the Universe' and the 'Scary Movie' reboot.

Sequels and Future Collaborations

The success of 'Backrooms' has not gone unnoticed by its creators. Kane Parsons, the film's representative, is already exploring the possibility of a feature sequel, actively seeking a screenwriter to collaborate with. This move suggests that the creative team behind 'Backrooms' is committed to building upon the film's success and expanding its narrative universe.

A Diverse Box Office Landscape

Beyond 'Backrooms', the box office landscape is diverse and dynamic. Focus Features' 'Obsession', directed by Curry Barker, continues to perform strongly, with an estimated $5.2 million on Monday, bringing its cumulative earnings to a remarkable $111 million. This success has propelled 'Obsession' to the top of Focus Features' domestic box office rankings.

Disney's 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' also maintains its presence, ranking third on Monday with an estimated $2.2 million. While the film is currently pacing behind 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', its performance underscores the enduring appeal of the 'Star Wars' franchise.

Final Thoughts

The success of 'Backrooms' is a testament to the enduring power of horror as a genre and the ability of filmmakers to create immersive and captivating experiences. As the film continues to captivate audiences and break records, it serves as a reminder of the potential for innovation and success within the horror genre. With its impressive box office performance and the prospect of future collaborations and sequels, 'Backrooms' is poised to leave a lasting impact on the industry and continue to thrill audiences for years to come.