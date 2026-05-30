Babar Azam's PSL Century: A Masterclass in T20 Batting (2026)

In the world of cricket, the debate over Babar Azam's strike rate has ignited a passionate discussion, with former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood stepping forward to defend the star batter. Mahmood's defense is twofold: he argues that it's unfair to single out Babar for his strike rate in T20 cricket, and he highlights the broader limitation of Pakistan's batting pool. This article delves into the intricacies of the situation, exploring the nuances of Babar's approach and the broader implications for Pakistan cricket.

The Strike Rate Debate

Babar Azam, a cornerstone of Pakistan cricket, has faced criticism for his strike rate, which stands at 128 in T20Is. Critics argue that this is too low for a top-tier batter, especially in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket. However, Mahmood's defense is compelling. He points out that Babar's low strike rate is a result of the role he was forced into during the World Cup, batting at number four. This position often limits a batter's opportunities to take risks and maximize their strike rate.

The Broader Context

Mahmood's argument extends beyond Babar's individual performance. He emphasizes that Pakistan simply doesn't have players capable of consistently striking at 190-200. This is a critical point, as it highlights the limitations of the country's batting talent pool. The lack of ultra-aggressive batters is a systemic issue that affects the entire team's performance.

Babar's Recent Form

Babar's recent performances have been nothing short of remarkable. Leading Peshawar Zalmi, he smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls against Quetta Gladiators. This knock showcased not only his power but also his exceptional control, as he faced over 50 deliveries while playing just a single dot ball. Babar's century also marked a significant milestone, as he brought up his first century in 783 days and crossed 12,000 T20 runs in just 338 innings, faster than legends like Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

The Broader Debate

Mahmood's comments spark a deeper debate within Pakistan cricket. It raises the question of whether the system is demanding a style of play that the current talent pool isn't equipped to deliver. This is a complex issue that requires careful consideration. It involves balancing the need for a dynamic and aggressive batting approach with the limitations of the available players.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the debate over Babar Azam's strike rate is a multifaceted one. While it's important to hold players accountable for their performance, it's equally crucial to consider the broader context and the limitations of the system. Mahmood's defense highlights the need for a realistic approach to expectations and a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Pakistan cricket. As the sport continues to evolve, finding the right balance between aggression and practicality will be essential for the team's success.