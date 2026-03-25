Ba Rugby Stars Join Chennai Bulls for Coral Coast 7s | Fijian Rugby Update (2026)

Get ready, rugby fans! Two talented players from the Vinod Patel Ba Skipper Cup are set to join forces with the Chennai Bulls, coached by none other than former Fiji 7s coach, Ben Gollings, for the upcoming McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji 7s! This is big news, and it's just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting partnership.

The players making the leap are Ponipate Bacaivalu and Meli Tuvusa, a fact confirmed by Ba Rugby Union secretary, Gaby Kautoga. They'll be joining the Bulls after a clinic at Ba Methodist High School next Tuesday.

This clinic is a key part of the developing relationship between the Bulls and Ba Rugby. It's especially geared towards young players, aged 12 to 18, who participated in the Nadi Junior 7s last month. Kautoga expressed his delight that the Bulls are coming to Ba to inspire their young players, marking the first in a series of collaborative initiatives.

Bulls Head Coach Gollings is equally enthusiastic, stating that his team is eager to work with Ba Rugby and share their knowledge and experience. He also highlighted that the squad includes four players from the Indian national team, emphasizing the valuable experience this trip will provide in playing 7s at the highest level.

And this is the part most people miss... Last year, Fiji 7s representatives Filipe Sauturaga and Joseva Talacolo played a crucial role in helping the Bulls secure victory in the Indian Premier League 7s.

The Chennai Bulls are set to compete in Pool C at the Coral Coast 7s, alongside Dominion Brothers, Mike Friday Select, and USA 7s.

Don't miss a moment of the action! You can catch all the live and exclusive coverage starting next Thursday on FBC Sports.

What do you think of this exciting collaboration? Do you think this partnership will lead to even more opportunities for young players? Share your thoughts in the comments below!