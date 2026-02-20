B&M Seaham Expands! Bigger Store, More Jobs, and What It Means for the Town (2026)

A Popular B&M Store Expands, Brings New Jobs, and Boosts Retail in Seaham

Seham residents and shoppers are in for a treat as a beloved B&M store is set to expand its footprint in the area. The Byron Place branch of B&M is moving to a larger unit, bringing with it a host of benefits for the local community.

The new store will offer over 15,800 sq ft of shopping space, a significant increase from its current location. This expansion means shoppers will have access to a wider range of products and more shopping options. But that's not all; the move will also create 15 new jobs for the locals, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the town's economic growth.

The current B&M store at Byron Place will close its doors on Saturday, January 23rd, and the new, larger store will open its doors at 8 am on Saturday, January 31st. This transition is a testament to the confidence that Estama, the property management firm behind Byron Place, has in Seaham's retail potential.

Ross Campbell, Property Director at Estama, expressed his enthusiasm for the move, stating, "B&M's decision to relocate to a larger unit within Byron Place is a strong vote of confidence in both the center and the town. Responding to customer demand for a bigger store while creating new local jobs is exactly the kind of positive investment we want to see."

Byron Place is already home to a diverse range of retailers and services, including ASDA, Greggs, Card Factory, Peacocks, Costa Coffee, and O2. Estama emphasizes the importance of a balanced offering in maintaining occupancy in challenging times for many town centers. Campbell added, "The center now hosts a strategic blend of retailers that work well together and serve the needs of the local community. That balance is key to long-term resilience."

Looking ahead, Estama is committed to further enhancing Byron Place. They are exploring the addition of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, aligning with their broader sustainability goals and efforts to future-proof the asset. This forward-thinking approach ensures that Byron Place remains a vibrant and essential part of Seaham's retail landscape.