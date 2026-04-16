B.C.'s Involuntary Care Expansion: A Look at the Gaps and Progress (2026)

In British Columbia, a concerning trend has emerged regarding the use of involuntary care for mental health patients, sparking a debate on patient rights and safeguards. The B.C. Ombudsperson's report reveals a startling fact: in many cases, the necessary forms to authorize involuntary care were not completed, leaving a gap in the system.

But here's the eye-opener: the report, released on Monday, found that only 58% of the time, on average, were these crucial forms filled out. This is a follow-up to a 2019 report that shed light on the lack of safeguards for patients detained under the Mental Health Act.

The report's author, Ombudsperson Jay Chalke, emphasizes the gravity of the situation, stating, "We're talking about fundamental [liberty] interests here." He argues that if someone's liberty is to be taken away, the least we can expect is adherence to the requirements of the Mental Health Act to protect everyone's civil rights.

Chalke's report provides a snapshot of the 2024-25 fiscal year, showing 15,580 unique patients admitted involuntarily and nearly 21,400 hospitalizations. Despite some progress since 2019, Chalke asserts that there's still a long way to go to ensure every case adheres to the Act.

And this is the part most people miss: as B.C. expands its involuntary care system, especially for mental health and addiction cases, the report highlights the need for stronger safeguards. The government's plans to build more involuntary care beds and expand the use of involuntary care make this issue even more critical.

Jonny Morris, from the Canadian Mental Health Association, agrees, stating that the moral imperative is to ensure stronger safeguards, not weaker ones. The report also notes the absence of an automatic system for engaging an independent rights adviser for those involuntarily detained, which is currently only available upon patient request.

Health Minister Josie Osborne acknowledges progress but admits there's more to be done. She has directed health authorities to ensure the completion of forms, but this issue remains a contentious topic, with advocates protesting the expansion of involuntary care, arguing it infringes on human rights.

So, the question remains: as B.C. grapples with this complex issue, how can the province strike a balance between providing necessary care and respecting patient autonomy? The debate is open, and your thoughts are welcome.