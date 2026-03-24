B.C. First Nation Fights Back: The Controversial Wolf Cull and the ‘Judas’ Wolf (2026)

The discovery of a 'Judas' wolf on First Nations land has sparked a heated debate over the controversial B.C. wolf cull program. But what exactly is a Judas wolf, and why is this finding so significant?

The Wolf Cull Controversy:

The B.C. government's wolf cull initiative, aimed at protecting caribou herds, has been a contentious issue for a decade. Every winter, hundreds of wolves are killed to reduce the threat to caribou populations. But here's where it gets controversial: the method involves capturing and collaring wolves, known as 'Judas' wolves, and using them to track and eliminate their packs.

The Gitxsan First Nation, located near Hazelton, B.C., has recently brought this issue to light. They have obtained footage of a wolf with a collar, revealing the government's strategy. Ian McAllister from Pacific Wild explains, 'These wolves are used as informants to locate their packs, which are then targeted by snipers and helicopters.'

A First Nation's Stand:

The Gitxsan First Nation and its allies have taken a strong stance against this practice. In a letter to the B.C. Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship, they assert that the government has no authority to conduct such predator management activities on their territories. They view the wolf, or 'Gibuu', as a sacred kin and teacher, integral to their culture and understanding of the land.

The letter emphasizes, 'The treatment of wolves reflects our own responsibilities as stewards of the land.' The Allied Clans are demanding assurance that no wolf cull or similar activities will occur on their lands.

Scientific and Legal Challenges:

Adding to the debate, a recent UBC study suggests the wolf cull may not significantly reduce the threat to caribou. In some areas, other predators like grizzly bears and wolverines still pose a risk. This raises questions about the program's effectiveness.

Furthermore, environmental groups are taking legal action against the Canadian government for failing to complete critical habitat mapping for threatened caribou, as required by the Species at Risk Act (SARA).

The Ongoing Battle:

The B.C. government denies conducting predator reduction in Gitxsan Territory, but the First Nation's silence on the matter leaves the issue unresolved. This story highlights the complex intersection of wildlife management, cultural values, and legal obligations.

And this is the part most people miss: the wolf cull controversy is not just about wolves. It's a battle over the balance between conservation and cultural preservation, with both sides fighting for their beliefs. What do you think? Is the wolf cull program justified, or are there alternative ways to protect caribou herds while respecting First Nations' cultural heritage?