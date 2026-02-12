B.C. Economic Outlook 2026: Weak Growth Ahead? | Deloitte Report Analysis (2026)

British Columbia’s economy is on shaky ground in 2026, and it’s largely due to a surprising culprit: U.S. tariffs on the forestry sector. While the province is expected to see a modest 1.6% GDP growth this year, according to a recent Deloitte report, this figure masks a deeper struggle. The forestry industry, once a cornerstone of B.C.’s economy, has been battered by a perfect storm of challenges, including a staggering 45% tariff on softwood lumber exports to the U.S., devastating wildfires, a persistent beetle infestation, and a dwindling timber supply. But here’s where it gets controversial: could B.C.’s reliance on a single industry be its Achilles’ heel?

The Deloitte report, titled Reset over resolutions: Building economic momentum in 2026, highlights that while major infrastructure projects like the North Coast Transmission Line and the Ksi Lisims LNG project offer a glimmer of hope, the province’s economic growth remains stifled by these external pressures. The report also notes that B.C.’s forecast hinges on securing federal support for the forestry sector—a point that raises questions about the province’s long-term economic independence. And this is the part most people miss: the ripple effects of these tariffs extend far beyond the forestry sector, leading to thousands of job losses and the closure of mills in communities like Crofton, Vanderhoof, and 100 Mile House.

Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey acknowledged in November that “unjust and unpredictable” trade policies are to blame for the cautious outlook. She emphasized B.C.’s plans to diversify its economy and expand access to non-U.S. markets, while also leaning on strong consumer spending and residential construction to buoy growth. Yet, the question remains: is diversification happening fast enough to offset the losses?

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Should B.C. double down on its traditional industries or pivot aggressively toward new sectors to secure its economic future?

On a national scale, Deloitte predicts Canada’s growth will slow to 1.5% in 2026, down from 1.7% in 2025. Alberta and Saskatchewan are expected to lead the pack with 2.1% GDP growth, driven by their robust resource sectors and construction activity. Meanwhile, B.C.’s growth, though slightly improved from its previous forecast of 1.3%, still lags behind its prairie counterparts. Key trends to watch this year include the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement in July and the federal government’s ambitious plans to stimulate private sector investment.

As B.C. navigates these challenges, one thing is clear: the road to economic recovery will require bold decisions and strategic investments. What do you think? Is B.C. on the right track, or does it need a more radical approach to thrive in an uncertain global economy?