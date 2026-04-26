Ayesha Khan on Shooting 'Shararat' on Periods: Fighting Stigma & Online Trolling (2026)

Here’s a bold truth: periods are a natural part of life, yet they’re still shrouded in stigma and ridicule. But here’s where it gets controversial—when actress Ayesha Khan casually mentioned filming the dance track Shararat during her period for Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar, the internet turned it into a meme-worthy joke. Now, she’s breaking her silence, and her words are nothing short of powerful. Speaking at a Mojo Story summit, Ayesha expressed her shock at how a simple, honest statement became fodder for online mockery. ‘It’s unfortunate that everything today is reduced to jokes, dark humor, and fun,’ she said. ‘While laughter is good, laughing at anything and everything isn’t.’ She emphasized that periods are a monthly reality for women, and they don’t stop life—or work—from happening. ‘We do so many things while on our periods,’ she added, challenging the notion that it’s something to be ashamed of or mocked. And this is the part most people miss—Ayesha boldly called out the need to educate men, particularly sons and brothers, about the normalcy of periods. ‘I’m sure the jokes were from men, and it was really bad,’ she stated bluntly. Despite the trolling, she stood her ground, proudly declaring, ‘I’m a proud woman, and I was proud of what I accomplished while on my period.’ She also highlighted that her experience isn’t unique—women across professions excel while managing their cycles, often without making a fuss. ‘We don’t make a big deal out of it, so you can chill,’ she quipped. Ayesha acknowledged her privilege of not experiencing severe period pain but admitted feeling self-conscious during the shoot due to bloating. Yet, she remained unapologetic. Now, here’s a thought-provoking question: Why do we still treat periods as taboo when they’re a fundamental aspect of human biology? Ayesha’s story isn’t just about her—it’s a call to normalize conversations around menstruation and challenge the sexism that turns it into a punchline. Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and others, is currently streaming on Netflix, with its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, set to release on March 19. But the real sequel we need? A world where periods are met with understanding, not ridicule. What’s your take? Do you agree with Ayesha’s stance, or do you see the humor in it? Let’s discuss in the comments!
Ayesha Khan on Shooting 'Shararat' on Periods: Fighting Stigma & Online Trolling (2026)
References
- https://www.slashfilm.com/2103801/watching-awful-comedies-years-war-on-everyone-made-me-walk-out-theater/
- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/ayesha-khan-breaks-silence-on-trolling-over-shooting-dhurandhar-song-shararat-on-her-periods-we-need-to-educate-our-sons-brothers/articleshow/128981603.cms
- https://deadline.com/2026/02/new-madeline-movie-sycamore-studios-in-works-1236735752/
- https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/shah-rukh-khan-visits-salim-khan-at-lilavati-hospital-in-mumbai-11119845
- https://variety.com/2026/film/news/project-hail-mary-first-reactions-ryan-gosling-1236672068/
- https://deadline.com/2026/02/scream-7-original-directors-version-1236739343/
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