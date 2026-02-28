Axel Bassani Reacts to Controversial WorldSBK Penalty: 'I Lost a Lot of Time' (2026)

Axel Bassani's Disagreement with Sam Lowes' Penalty: A Race Analysis

'I lost a lot of time' - Axel Bassani's reaction to the controversial penalty he received during the opening round of the 2026 World Superbike season. But here's where it gets interesting...

Bassani, who finished fourth, passed Sam Lowes for the same position at turn four on lap two, making heavy contact in the process. He then opened up a gap of around one second over Lowes before being given a 'drop one position penalty'. This meant he had to give up the time he had gained over Lowes, as well as the position.

Bassani had little issue with the penalty itself, but was frustrated with the timing of it. He explained, 'I think it’s been a really good race. It’s been not really good for the penalty, but it’s part of the game. Maybe one thing [is that] the penalty was right, but to arrive after three or four laps is not really good because already I had one second from the rider behind me so I had to lose a lot of time to give again the position.'

Despite the setback, Bassani remained positive, stating, 'But it’s okay, it’s part of the race. I felt good, the pace was really good, especially after half race we were quite fast. So we arrived near to the podium – we have to be happy.'

In the end, Bassani finished 0.036 seconds behind third-placed Lorenzo Baldassarri. While he missed out on a podium finish, Bassani remained focused on the positives, explaining, 'We can improve some parts, sure, but the speed is there, it’s in our hands, and we will try again tomorrow.'

The Bimota rider also added that he felt it would’ve been too risky to try to force a pass on Baldassarri, stating, 'I thought sometimes to try to overtake. I think [there was more to lose than gain]. So, I tried something in the last corner to arrive with more speed, but I knew it was impossible to overtake on the straight. But it’s part of the game.'

So, what do you think? Was the penalty justified, or did Bassani get a raw deal? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

