Avenue Q 20th Anniversary: Meet the Full Cast & Creative Team! | London Theatre 2024 (2026)

Get ready for a musical extravaganza as Avenue Q, the beloved show celebrating its 20th anniversary, reveals its full cast and creative team! This iconic production, directed by the legendary Jason Moore, is set to take over the Shaftesbury Theatre with a limited run starting in March.

But here's where it gets exciting: the show boasts an incredible ensemble of talented actors, each bringing their unique charm to the stage. Leading the pack is Emily Benjamin, who will portray the dual roles of Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut, alongside Noah Harrison as Princeton and Rod. Meg Hateley, Oliver Jacobson, Charlie McCullagh, Amelia Kinu Muus, and Dionne Ward-Anderson round out the principal cast, each taking on multiple characters with their own distinct personalities.

And this is the part most people miss: Avenue Q isn't just about the stars; it's an ensemble effort. The company is completed by a talented group of supporting actors, including Jasmine Beel, Jonathan Carlton, Angelis Hunt, Lesley Lemon, Jessica Niles Kadi, and Joshua Williams-Ward. Together, they create a vibrant and dynamic world on stage.

Director Jason Moore, known for his award-winning work on Broadway, couldn't be more thrilled with this new company. He praises their exceptional talent and inventive spirit, promising a fresh and timely take on the show for London audiences.

The creative team behind Avenue Q is just as impressive. With music and lyrics by the talented duo Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, and a book by Jeff Whitty, the show is a musical masterpiece. The production also features music orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, original Broadway puppet designs by Rick Lyon, and a stunning set by Anna Louizos.

New additions to the creative team include choreography by Ebony Molina, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and video design by Nina Dunn for Pixellux. Iestyn Evans and Andy Heath will provide puppetry coaching, ensuring the show's iconic puppets are brought to life with precision.

Avenue Q tells the story of Princeton, a recent college graduate who finds himself in a run-down apartment on New York's Avenue Q. There, he meets a colourful cast of neighbours and together, they navigate the ups and downs of life, from finding work and love to paying the bills.

The musical made its West End debut in 2006 at the Noël Coward Theatre, later transferring to the Gielgud Theatre and then Wyndham's Theatre.

So, are you ready to join Princeton and his friends on their journey? Book your tickets for Avenue Q now and be a part of this extraordinary celebration of music, comedy, and the human experience!