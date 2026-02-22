Avengers: Doomsday - Will Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel & Monica Rambeau Return? Director Reveals! (2026)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known for its epic crossovers, but a recent revelation has fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity. Will the mighty trio of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau assemble once more?

In a surprising turn of events, the return of these powerhouse characters to the MCU has been shrouded in mystery, until now. The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have been teasing fans with a plethora of returning heroes for the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday', but one group has been conspicuously absent from the promotional material.

Director Nia DaCosta, who worked with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris on 'The Marvels', recently spoke to Deadline about her new film, '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple'. She casually mentioned visiting the 'Avengers: Doomsday' set last summer and catching up with friends, including some of the aforementioned actresses. But here's where it gets intriguing...

DaCosta's comment suggests that at least one, if not all three, of these iconic characters might make an appearance in the highly anticipated 'Avengers' installment. It's hard to imagine Marvel leaving such beloved figures on the sidelines for their biggest film yet. And this is the part most fans have been eagerly waiting for!

The interview also shed light on DaCosta's perspective regarding the reception of 'The Marvels'. Despite the film's underwhelming box office performance, she cherished the relationships built during production. She reflected on the high expectations following the success of 'Captain Marvel' and how 'The Marvels' became a talking point within the Marvel fandom.

With 'Avengers: Doomsday' set to release on December 18, 2026, the fate of these characters hangs in the balance. Will they return to save the day? Will they have a cameo or a more substantial role? And what impact will their potential reunion have on the MCU?

What are your predictions? Do you think Marvel is keeping their cards close to their chest, or is this a clever marketing strategy? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let's discuss the possibilities!

