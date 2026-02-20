Avengers: Doomsday Trailers - The Russo Brothers' Take on Narrative Information (2026)

Hold onto your seats, Marvel fans, because the directors of Avengers: Doomsday just dropped a bombshell that’s shaking up everything we thought we knew about movie trailers. Joe and Anthony Russo are now claiming that the four recent teasers for their upcoming film aren’t actually trailers—they’re something far more intriguing. But here’s where it gets controversial: they’re calling them “narrative information,” and Joe Russo boldly stated, “I would argue that Doomsday has already started for you.” So, what does this mean? Are these sequences exclusive to the trailers, or are they carefully crafted cinematic moments designed to blend seamlessly into the film? The Russos seem to lean toward the latter, emphasizing that the movie’s complexity demanded a unique approach to storytelling. By giving characters like Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers their own spotlight, they’re inviting fans to dive deeper into the narrative before the film even hits theaters.

And this is the part most people miss: the Russos are doubling down on Chris Evans’ central role in Doomsday, despite his character’s apparent retirement in Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Russo even hinted at their special connection to Steve Rogers, calling him indispensable to the story. But this decision has sparked fierce debates among fans. Many argue that bringing back Evans feels like a desperate move to lure back old audiences, potentially overshadowing newer heroes like Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World struggled at the box office, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige controversially blamed its failure on the absence of Chris Evans. So, is Marvel playing it safe, or are they genuinely expanding the narrative?

Meanwhile, the hype train for Avengers: Doomsday is unstoppable. Marvel’s live countdown clock is ticking away for the next 10 months, and the so-called “trailers” have already racked up over 1 billion views combined. Whether you call them teasers, clips, or narrative information, one thing’s clear: the Russos are rewriting the rules of movie marketing. But here’s the question: Are they geniuses for blending storytelling into promotion, or are they blurring the lines too much? Let us know what you think in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss!