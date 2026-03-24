Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown - Wakandans vs Fantastic Four! (2026)

Get ready for an epic showdown as the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday reveals its final teaser trailer! This time, it's all about the Wakandans and their encounter with the Fantastic Four.

In this exclusive theater release, we're treated to a glimpse of Shuri, M'Baku, and the Dora Milaje, walking through a desolate landscape. But here's where it gets controversial... the appearance of Namor and Namora suggests a major shift in the Marvel universe, possibly transporting Talokan to The Void or draining the world's oceans. It's a mind-boggling scenario that leaves fans questioning the state of the world.

And this is the part most people miss... the Wakandans' path crosses with none other than The Thing, a member of the Fantastic Four. How did he end up on Earth-616 instead of his usual Earth-828? Could it be related to the Thunderbolts' post-credits scene? The possibilities are endless, and the theories are already flooding in.

The trailer concludes with a promise: "The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday." And with an updated countdown clock ticking, the anticipation builds.

While no further teasers are expected, rumors suggest a full trailer during the upcoming Super Bowl. Will we finally get a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom? Only time will tell.

Check out the latest teaser and join the discussion. Who's excited for this epic crossover? And what theories do you have about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Avengers: Doomsday stars an impressive lineup, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and the fantastic four themselves. With the Russo Brothers at the helm, this film promises to deliver an action-packed adventure. Mark your calendars for December 18, 2026, and get ready for an epic battle!