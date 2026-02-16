Avengers: Doomsday - Leaked Teaser 4 Reveals Wakanda & Fantastic Four's Return (2026)

Hold onto your seats, Marvel fans, because the hype train for Avengers: Doomsday just derailed in the most unexpected way! A fourth teaser has leaked online, and while it promises a monumental crossover, it’s left some fans scratching their heads. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this teaser truly the grand finale we were hoping for, or does it fall flat compared to the X-Men reveal? Let’s dive in.

Just days before the official release of the third teaser, which finally brings the Fox X-Men into the MCU, a fourth—and supposedly final—teaser for the December 2026 blockbuster has surfaced. Directed by the Russo brothers and penned by Stephen McFeely, Michael Waldron, Jack Kirby, and Stan Lee, this film is shaping up to be a universe-shattering event. But this leaked clip focuses on the Fantastic Four and Wakanda joining forces against Doctor Doom, leaving many to wonder: why wasn’t the X-Men teaser saved for last? Is Marvel playing favorites, or is this a strategic misstep?

The teaser opens with Shuri (Letitia Wright) and King M’Baku (Winston Duke) trekking through a desert, flanked by the Dora Milaje. We then see Namor and Namora, followed by a pivotal moment where the Wakandans meet Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. Shuri’s haunting line, “I’ve lost everyone that matters to me. A King has his duties, to prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine,” sets a somber tone as the screen fades to black. The teaser concludes with the now-iconic phrase: “The Wakandans and Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” But does this moment live up to the hype? Many fans argue it feels underwhelming after the OG X-Men’s return.

Avengers: Doomsday is billed as the ultimate crossover, uniting the entire Marvel Universe—past and present. Think Endgame on steroids. But here’s the part most people miss: this film isn’t just a culmination; it’s a reset. With plans already in motion for the next phase of the MCU, spanning four to five years and centered around the X-Men, Doomsday is setting the stage for a new era. But at what cost? Rumors suggest it could tie into the events of Deadpool & Wolverine, potentially killing off the original X-Men team. Could Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine survive to mentor a new generation? Or is this the end of an era?

While we won’t have all the answers until December 18, 2026, the first full trailer is expected to drop during this year’s Super Bowl, giving fans a glimpse of the film’s scale. Until then, the debate rages on: is Avengers: Doomsday the epic finale we deserve, or is Marvel biting off more than it can chew? What do you think? Let us know in the comments—and don’t hold back!