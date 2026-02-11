Avengers Campus Canopy Construction Update: Connecting the Rides at California Adventure (2026)

The canopy construction for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is well underway, with the framework for the canopy connecting the two new rides, Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab, nearly complete. Since our last update, the far right overhang has been completely covered by white framing, and closer to the construction walls are some shipping containers. Beyond them, a crane stands upright, ready to assist in the ongoing project. Disney began installing the canopy in November, replacing the original Marvel e-ticket ride concept due to a lack of trust between Disney executives and Imagineering. Meanwhile, a new restroom building is under construction between Avengers Campus and Cars Land, with brick walls topped off in the past two weeks. Currently, the only restrooms in Avengers Campus are located between Pym Test Kitchen and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. We also recently reported on the addition of construction walls around the former Tower of Terror FastPass distribution station, outside Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT! Crews have added themed stripes to the construction walls but there are otherwise no changes. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news worldwide, visit WDWNT.