Avatar: Fire and Ash Tops $1.3B, Housemaid Paul Feig's Latest Success, and More Box Office Updates (2026)

The box office results for the MLK weekend revealed some impressive numbers, with Disney's 'Zootopia 2' becoming the highest-grossing MPA animated movie ever, surpassing its own previous record with $1.7 billion in global revenue. James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' also continued its strong performance, reaching $1.3 billion in worldwide sales. Disney's dominance in the global box office has been consistent, holding the No. 1 spot for the last eight weekends with these two releases. Meanwhile, Sony's '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' had a soft domestic debut, earning $13 million over the 3-day weekend and $15 million over the 4-day weekend, but it dominated in the UK and Mexico with $4.6 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The global weekend haul stands at $31.2 million, with $16.2 million coming from 10,100+ screens in 61 markets, securing a fourth-place ranking among major studios worldwide. The horror film's international success is notable, especially in the UK, where it opened to No. 1 with $6.4 million in mid-June, and in Mexico, where it was No. 2 with $2.7 million. However, the film's performance in Latin America has been less impressive, with the exception of Mexico. The previous installment of '28 Years Later' grossed $80.8 million internationally, and with the new film's global take of $151.3 million, it's clear that the sequel is a hit. Despite the production costs of $63 million net and $70 million for P&A, the question remains whether the sequel will turn a profit. Director Danny Boyle, screenwriter Alex Garland, and producer Peter Rice are reportedly earning around $15 million per picture collectively, but sources suggest that these films could be made for significantly more due to bidding wars. The film received a great Cinemascore of A- domestically, but building an audience after a moderately received previous film is challenging. Perhaps a later release date would have been more beneficial for the film's streaming momentum. The global box office standings are as follows:

Avatar: Fire and Ash (52 territories, Domestic: $17.2M, International: $44.5M, Worldwide: $61.7M, Domestic Cumulative: $367.4M, International Cumulative: $955.3M, Worldwide Cumulative: $1.32B) Housemaid (71 territories, Domestic: $10.1M, International: $26.6M, Worldwide: $36.7M, Domestic Cumulative: $108.7M, International Cumulative: $138.6M, Worldwide Cumulative: $247.3M) Zootopia 2 (52 territories, Domestic: $12M, International: $24.3M, Worldwide: $36.3M, Domestic Cumulative: $393.2M, International Cumulative: $1.313B, Worldwide Cumulative: $1.7B) 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Domestic: $15M, International: $16.2M, Worldwide: $31.2M)

Other notable films include 'Anaconda', 'Hamnet', and 'Song Sung Blue', each with their own domestic and international box office performances and cumulative totals. The box office results highlight the varying success of films across different regions and genres, with Disney's animated films and horror films from different parts of the world showcasing their unique appeal to audiences worldwide.