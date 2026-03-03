Avatar: Fire and Ash Dominates Box Office for Fourth Week (2026)

Hold onto your seats, movie fans, because the box office is on fire—literally! Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to dominate the charts for the fourth consecutive week, proving that James Cameron’s Pandora saga is far from cooling down. But here’s where it gets controversial: in an era of streaming and shrinking theater attendance, can a franchise like Avatar still reign supreme? Let’s dive in.

In a relatively quiet weekend as the January slump begins to set in, Avatar: Fire and Ash raked in an impressive $21.3 million in North American theaters, according to Sunday’s studio estimates. This brings its domestic total to a staggering $342.6 million, with a global haul of $888 million. And this is the part most people miss: last week, it officially joined its predecessors in the billion-dollar club, cementing its status as a cinematic juggernaut. But is this enough to justify the massive production costs and years of anticipation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Primate, a horror film about rampaging chimps, swung into second place with $11.3 million domestically. While it’s no Avatar, it’s a solid debut for a genre film in a slow weekend. Speaking of staying power, Disney’s Zootopia 2 continues to defy expectations, pulling in $10.1 million in its seventh week for a global total of $1.65 billion. It’s now breathing down the neck of The Lion King (2019) as Disney’s highest-grossing animated film ever. Will it overtake the king of the jungle? Only time will tell.

Lionsgate’s The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney, is another surprise hit, earning $11.2 million in its fourth weekend for a domestic total of $94.15 million—not bad for a film that cost just $35 million to make. And with a sequel already greenlit, it’s clear this thriller has struck a chord with audiences. But here’s a thought-provoking question: Are audiences craving more original stories like The Housemaid, or are they content with sequels and franchises?

As Hollywood’s eyes turn to the Golden Globe Awards, where Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 are nominated for two awards each, only one Globes contender cracked the weekend’s top 10: A24’s Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, which earned $7.6 million. Nominated for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor, and Best Screenplay, it’s a critical darling but a modest box office player. Does this highlight a growing gap between awards-season favorites and audience preferences?

Overall, 2026 is off to a strong start for the movie industry, with weekend revenues up 23% from the same period in 2025. After a lackluster 2025, studios are banking on upcoming releases like Avengers, Spider-Man, Toy Story, Super Mario Bros, and Dune to make this the best box-office year of the decade. But with streaming platforms offering more competition than ever, can theaters truly bounce back?

Here’s the full top 10 list for the weekend:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash – $21.3 million

2. Primate – $11.3 million

3. The Housemaid – $11.2 million

4. Zootopia 2 – $10.1 million

5. Greenland 2: Migration – $8.5 million

6. Marty Supreme – $7.6 million

7. Anaconda – $5.1 million

8. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants – $3.8 million

9. David – $3.1 million

10. Song Sung Blue – $3 million

So, what do you think? Is Avatar: Fire and Ash worth the hype, or are you more excited for the originals like The Housemaid? And can 2026 really be the year theaters make a full comeback? Let’s debate in the comments!