Avatar: Fire and Ash Dominates Box Office | 2025's Top Movies (2026)

Get ready for a fiery box office battle! 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has ignited theaters, dominating the charts for a second weekend in a row. This sci-fi spectacle, directed by the legendary James Cameron, has proven to be a true blockbuster, raking in millions and solidifying its place as a must-see film. But here's where it gets controversial...

With a global haul of $760.4 million, 'Fire and Ash' has surpassed popular releases like 'Superman' and 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' in just a blink of an eye. And this is the part most people miss - it's not just the stunning visual effects that draw audiences in. The film's success highlights the power of premium formats, despite consumers being price-conscious. Paul Dergarabedian, an industry expert, puts it best: "Premium formats are a huge factor for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.'"

But 'Avatar' wasn't the only film lighting up the box office this weekend. Disney's 'Zootopia 2' finished a close second, grossing an impressive $1.4 billion worldwide. And here's a fun fact: PG-rated movies like 'Zootopia 2' outperformed their PG-13 counterparts this year, earning a whopping $2.87 billion!

Another surprise hit was A24's 'Marty Supreme,' a sports comedy-drama starring Timothée Chalamet. With a surge of social media attention, 'Marty Supreme' rode a wave of Oscar buzz to box office success. It's a perfect example of how catering to both old and new marketing mindsets can pay off during the holiday season.

And let's not forget about Lionsgate Films' 'The Housemaid,' which opened strong last weekend, and Sony Pictures' 'Anaconda,' a reboot that brought in the crowds.

This Christmas week was the best the box office has seen since 2020, according to Shawn Robbins. He notes that the success of these major releases around Christmas is a rare feat in the post-Covid era.

The domestic box office has grossed $8.76 billion in 2025, a slight increase from last year but still behind the pandemic-era record of $9 billion in 2023. However, with successful December films like 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' and others, 2026 could see a strong start. Dergarabedian estimates another $100 million can be added by the end of the year, and with a strong release slate for next year, theaters might just have their best year since the pandemic.

So, what's on the horizon for 2026? Get ready for some big-screen magic with Universal Pictures' 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' and 'Disclosure Day,' Disney's 'Toy Story 5,' and the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Dune: Part Three.'

The future of the box office looks bright, and with these blockbuster releases, we can expect some fierce competition. Which film do you think will reign supreme in 2026? Let's discuss in the comments!