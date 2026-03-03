Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Smash - $64 Million Weekend Earnings Report (2026)

Weekend Box Office: Avatar: Fire and Ash Continues to Burn with $64 Million

The holiday season is a time for family, and families are a goldmine for box office success. This weekend, Avatar: Fire and Ash continued its reign, bringing in a whopping $64 million. This is a 28% drop from last weekend, but still impressive considering the film's third installment in the franchise. The total domestic haul now stands at $217.6 million, making it the seventh best December release of all time.

The success of Avatar: Fire and Ash is even more remarkable when compared to its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, which brought in $63.3 million in its second weekend. This suggests that the third installment is resonating with audiences, despite some mixed reviews.

Zootopia 2 also had a strong holiday boost, jumping 35% in its fifth weekend to $20 million. This puts it in the 12th or 13th spot for the best fifth weekend of all time. The animated sequel is on track to crack the $400 million mark domestically, which is a significant achievement for a family-friendly film.

Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, had the best six-theater launch ever last week, making $27.1 million since opening wide on Christmas Day. This is a testament to Chalamet's star power and the film's potential to become one of A24's highest-grossing films.

While Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 are dominating the box office, there are some surprises in the top 10. Anaconda, the 2025 version, is doing surprisingly well, bringing in $14.6 million in its second weekend. This is a significant achievement for a film that was not expected to perform well.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants is also doing well, bringing in $11.2 million in its second weekend. This is a testament to the enduring popularity of the SpongeBob franchise.

The Housemaid, a $35 million production, is also doing surprisingly well, bringing in $15.4 million in its second weekend. This is a significant achievement for a film that was not expected to perform well.

Song Sung Blue, starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, is not doing as well as expected, bringing in just $7.6 million in its second weekend. This is a significant drop from its opening weekend, but it's too early to tell if it will recover.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is also doing surprisingly well, bringing in $4.4 million in its fourth weekend. This is a significant achievement for a film that was not expected to perform well.

Outside of the top 10, there are some surprises. Hamnet, directed by Chloe Zhao, is doing surprisingly well, bringing in $700,000 in 391 theaters. This is a significant achievement for a film that was not expected to perform well.

Daisy Ridley's zombie film, We Bury the Dead, is set to open next week, and it's sure to be a surprise hit.

So, while Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 are dominating the box office, there are some surprises and surprises in the top 10. It's too early to tell if these surprises will continue, but it's sure to be an interesting few weeks at the box office.