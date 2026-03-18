Avanti West Coast Train Returns to Settle to Carlisle Line After Years - Scenic Rail Journey! (2026)

The Settle-Carlisle line, a historic and scenic route renowned for its breathtaking views across the Yorkshire Dales and the North Pennines, has seen a remarkable return of train services after a decade-long hiatus. Avanti West Coast, the rail operator, made history by crossing this line for the first time in years with its 07:54 GMT train from Wigan. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone, as the route is usually only accessible to Northern trains operating between Leeds and Carlisle. However, Avanti is utilizing this historic path as a diversion while essential work to replace the Clifton Bridge takes place over the M6 near Penrith. The absence of overhead power lines on the Settle-Carlisle line necessitates the use of bi-mode Class 805 Evero trains, which operate on diesel. Several timetable changes have been implemented during the engineering works, with disruptions expected to persist until January 15th. Until then, the railway will remain blocked south of Preston, and the diverted services will operate between Wigan North Western and Carlisle. A rail replacement bus is available from Lancaster, Oxenholme, and Penrith for those seeking alternative transportation. This development not only highlights the resilience of the rail network but also invites discussion on the potential for more frequent use of this historic route in the future.

Avanti West Coast Train Returns to Settle to Carlisle Line After Years - Scenic Rail Journey! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Hereford Horse Racing Tips: R&A Mason Mares' Handicap Hurdle Preview | Sky Sports Analysis
Mysterious Shock Wave Around Dead Star Baffles Astronomers | RXJ0528+2838 Explained
Damon Hill & Johnny Herbert Pick George Russell as 2026 F1 Dark Horse! Aston Martin Surprise?
Latest Posts
Milos Raonic's Tennis Journey: From Powerful Serve to Retirement
Vivo iQOO 15 Review: The Ultimate Gaming Phone with Impressive Camera Quality
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6216

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.