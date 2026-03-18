The Settle-Carlisle line, a historic and scenic route renowned for its breathtaking views across the Yorkshire Dales and the North Pennines, has seen a remarkable return of train services after a decade-long hiatus. Avanti West Coast, the rail operator, made history by crossing this line for the first time in years with its 07:54 GMT train from Wigan. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone, as the route is usually only accessible to Northern trains operating between Leeds and Carlisle. However, Avanti is utilizing this historic path as a diversion while essential work to replace the Clifton Bridge takes place over the M6 near Penrith. The absence of overhead power lines on the Settle-Carlisle line necessitates the use of bi-mode Class 805 Evero trains, which operate on diesel. Several timetable changes have been implemented during the engineering works, with disruptions expected to persist until January 15th. Until then, the railway will remain blocked south of Preston, and the diverted services will operate between Wigan North Western and Carlisle. A rail replacement bus is available from Lancaster, Oxenholme, and Penrith for those seeking alternative transportation. This development not only highlights the resilience of the rail network but also invites discussion on the potential for more frequent use of this historic route in the future.
Avanti West Coast Train Returns to Settle to Carlisle Line After Years - Scenic Rail Journey! (2026)
References
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn56wdlw094o
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c931gxrryyvo
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c74w8l8pejvo
- https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/47491527/fulham-vs-liverpool-live-latest-updates-craven-cottage
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckgj0l01ezzo
- https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5y2r0yvj25o
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