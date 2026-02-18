Avalanche vs Red Wings Game 53 Preview: Lineup Changes, Goalie Matchup & More (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Detroit Red Wings in a high-stakes home-and-home series, kicking off at Little Caesars Arena. But here’s where it gets intriguing: both teams are coming off recent setbacks, setting the stage for a battle of resilience and determination. Puck drop is set for 11:10 a.m. MT—mark your calendars!

The Avalanche (35-7-9) are in a rare slump, having suffered their third 7-3 loss in just two weeks, with a combined 12-5 deficit in their last two games. However, there’s a glimmer of hope: Ross Colton returned to the lineup in Montreal, and Devon Toews might make his comeback today. Yet, questions linger: Can they turn their luck around, or is this a deeper issue? And this is the part most people miss—their goaltending has been shaky, with Mackenzie Blackwood likely starting after a rough January (1-3 record, 15 goals allowed).

On the flip side, the Red Wings (32-17-6) are on a mission to end their playoff drought, sitting fourth in league wins and sixth in points percentage. But they’re not invincible—they’ve dropped two straight games, mirroring the Avs’ struggles. John Gibson, their standout goalie, has been a game-changer this season, but can he carry them to victory against a desperate Avalanche squad?

Controversial take alert: While Detroit’s rise has been impressive, their recent losses raise questions about consistency. Are they truly playoff material, or is this just a mid-season mirage? Let’s discuss in the comments!

Key Matchups & Milestones:

- Nathan MacKinnon is just 2 assists shy of 700—will he hit the mark tonight?

- Samuel Girard needs 2 assists for 200, while Valeri Nichushkin is 2 games away from 600.

- Gabriel Landeskog (7 points from 600) and Devon Toews (9 points from 300) are also chasing milestones.

Projected Lineups (Subject to Change):

Avalanche Forwards: Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Necas, Olofsson-Nelson-Nichushkin, Colton-Drury-Brindley, Bardakov-Kelly-Kiviranta.

Avalanche Defense: Malinski-Makar, Manson-Burns, Girard-Middleton.

Goaltenders: Blackwood, Wedgewood.

Injury Report: Logan O’Connor (undisclosed), Devon Toews (upper body, week-to-week), and Gabriel Landeskog (upper body, weeks) are sidelined.

How to Tune In:

- TV: ABC

- Radio: 92.5 FM

This series promises fireworks—don’t miss it! And remember, is this the Avalanche’s wake-up call, or the Red Wings’ chance to prove their mettle? Share your thoughts below!