Avalanche Lose Key Players to Injuries: Landeskog, Toews Out, Fall to Panthers (2026)

Here’s a gut-wrenching truth for Colorado Avalanche fans: losing a game is one thing, but losing key players to injury is a nightmare that hits harder than any defeat. And that’s exactly what happened Sunday night when the Avalanche fell 2-1 to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The real story, however, wasn’t the score—it was the sight of captain Gabe Landeskog crashing into the net and end boards in a moment that left everyone holding their breath. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the initial relief came from the news that it wasn’t a knee injury, the uncertainty surrounding the severity of his upper-body injury has fans and analysts alike speculating about the team’s future without their leader.

For context, this was only the Avalanche’s third regulation loss of the season (31-3-7), but the result of the game itself felt almost irrelevant compared to the health of their star players. Landeskog, who has been a rock for the team, playing all 41 games this season, was helped off the ice by Nathan MacKinnon and head athletic trainer Matt Sokolowski. His absence will be felt immediately, starting with Tuesday’s game in Tampa Bay. “He’s going to miss some time,” confirmed Avs coach Jared Bednar, adding, “He’s still being evaluated, but he did not look comfortable.”

And this is the part most people miss: the Avalanche were already down a key player in defenseman Devon Toews, who sat out his first game of the season due to an upper-body injury sustained the night before in Raleigh. Toews’ injury, while less dramatic than Landeskog’s, is equally concerning. “He’s going to miss some time, too,” Bednar said. “We’ll figure out a timeline when we get back to Denver.”

If that wasn’t enough drama for one night, starting goaltender Scott Wedgewood took a shot to the mask early in the first period, leaving him momentarily stunned. Though he stayed in the game, finishing with 23 saves, it was yet another reminder of the physical toll this sport demands. The Avalanche are already without goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, leaving their goaltending depth thinner than ever.

But here’s the real question: Can the Avalanche weather this storm of injuries? With Landeskog, Toews, Blackwood, and Joel Kiviranta all joining Logan O’Connor on the injured list in the past five days, the team’s depth is being tested like never before. Colorado had 14 players who had played every game this season—an NHL-leading streak—but now they’re facing a reality no team wants to confront.

On the ice, the Panthers took control early, with Sam Bennett scoring at 6:27 of the first period after a forceful play against Avs defenseman Sam Malinski. Florida captain Aaron Ekblad extended their lead to 2-1 late in the second period with a shot that beat Wedgewood, thanks to a screen from Sam Reinhart. The Avalanche, who had played an emotional comeback game less than 24 hours earlier in Raleigh, looked fatigued at times, landing in South Florida around 3 a.m. that morning. Still, they managed to tie the game briefly at 1-1 on a goal by Artturi Lehkonen, but it wasn’t enough.

“It was a tough game,” MacKinnon admitted. “Two really hard games back-to-back, and we were right there at the end. But it just felt like they were a little better than us all night. Not our best game.”

Here’s the controversial take: While the Avalanche’s resilience is undeniable, their reliance on key players like Landeskog and Toews raises questions about their depth. Can they sustain their dominance without these stars? And what does this mean for their playoff aspirations? Let’s be honest—injuries are part of the game, but the timing and magnitude of these losses could reshape the season. What do you think? Are the Avalanche still contenders, or is this the beginning of a challenging stretch? Sound off in the comments—this is a debate worth having.