Avalanche in French Alps: British Skier Killed at La Plagne (2026)

A Tragic Turn of Events: British Skier's Death in the French Alps

An avalanche in the French Alps claimed the life of a British skier, highlighting the inherent risks of off-piste skiing. The man, believed to be in his 50s, was skiing with a group in La Plagne when the tragedy struck. Rescuers were alerted at 13:57 (12:57 GMT) on Sunday, and after a 50-minute search, they discovered the man under 2.5 meters (8ft) of snow. The resort emphasized that the man was skiing without an avalanche transceiver or a professional instructor, which is a critical factor in such incidents.

La Plagne's official website serves as a reminder to visitors, urging them to read the Avalanche Risk Bulletin and use an avalanche victim detector when engaging in off-piste skiing, also known as backcountry skiing. This tragic event underscores the importance of safety measures in high-risk environments. December through February marks the peak season for avalanches in the northern hemisphere, as experienced by five German climbers who lost their lives in an avalanche in Italy's Dolomite mountains just last month.

