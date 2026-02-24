Ava’s Twitter/X Deleted After Anti-ICE and Trump Post: What Happened? (2026)

Why did Ava really leave WWE? Her deleted social media post hints at a shocking reason.

The wrestling world was left stunned last week when Ava, the now-former NXT General Manager, announced her departure from WWE. While initial reports suggested Simone Johnson (Ava’s real name) simply chose not to follow in her father Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s legendary footsteps, a since-deleted social media post from February 1st paints a more complex picture. And this is the part most people miss...

In a bold statement, Ava declared, ‘And now that I can say this with my full chest, [middle finger emoji] ICE and that entire administration.’ This cryptic message, quickly removed from her Twitter/X account (which has since been entirely disabled), suggests her exit might be tied to her views on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration. Her Instagram remains active, but the post in question has vanished there as well.

But here's where it gets controversial... While WWE claims to be apolitical, its ties to the Trump White House are undeniable. From Triple H’s op-ed on Fox News to prominent WWE figures openly supporting Trump, the organization’s political leanings are hard to ignore. Ava’s decision to speak out against ICE and the administration—something she clearly felt constrained from doing as a WWE employee—raises questions about the company’s stance on free speech and political expression.

This situation also begs the question: How does Ava’s bold stance influence her father’s political ambitions? Dwayne Johnson has long flirted with a potential presidential run, and while he initially criticized Trump and endorsed Biden in 2020, he’s since expressed regret for his endorsement and shown signs of shifting back toward the right. Is Ava’s outspokenness a reflection of her family’s evolving political views, or a divergence from them?

As someone who’s hopped between careers well into my 50s, I can relate to Ava’s search for her true calling. But her story goes beyond personal ambition—it’s about the intersection of sports, politics, and free speech. What do you think? Is Ava’s departure a stand for her beliefs, or a calculated career move? And should WWE employees be free to express political opinions, even if they contradict the company’s perceived leanings? Let’s discuss in the comments!