Authentic Chinese Dumpling Recipe: Learn to Make Them Like a Sudbury Couple! (2026)

A Tasty Tradition: Chinese Dumplings Take Center Stage in Sudbury

In a delightful culinary adventure, a local non-profit in Sudbury recently welcomed a dynamic duo, Wei Wang and Fang Liu, along with their daughter Rachel, to share their passion for Chinese dumplings. This heartwarming event, organized by SQUAD (Sudbury Queers United Around Diversity), not only showcased the art of dumpling-making but also highlighted the cultural significance of this beloved dish.

While many of us have savored the delights of a juicy dumpling, the hands-on experience of crafting them is a rare treat. The workshop, held at SQUAD's downtown location, aimed to bridge this gap by teaching participants the intricate process of filling, pan-frying, pleating, and sealing these delicious parcels of flavor.

The class was a delightful blend of cultural exchange and culinary skill-sharing. Fang Liu, with a warm smile, shared her family's monthly tradition of dumpling-making, emphasizing their importance during the Lunar New Year celebrations. She revealed, 'For us, dumplings are like turkey for Canadians. They symbolize wealth, good luck, family bonding, and cherished traditions.'

The process began with dough preparation, a delicate art shared by Wei Wang. His trade secrets included the technique of mixing with chopsticks and the importance of adding water slowly to the dough mixture. This attention to detail ensures a perfect base for the dumplings.

Among the participants was Maxine Brisson, an eager eight-year-old who attends these events regularly with her family. She expressed her enthusiasm, 'We often make dumplings at home, but it's special to learn the history and culture and cook together as a group. I want to encourage my sisters to explore diverse activities.'

The dumpling recipe is a symphony of ingredients, and Wang and Liu guided the group through each step with precision. From the star anise spice to the ginger and beef, every table was a theater of flavors. The workshop culminated in a feast, where the freshly made dumplings were devoured with delight.

Crystal Pigeon-Way, the program manager at SQUAD, shared the organization's motivation behind hosting these food-making workshops. She explained, 'Cooking is a powerful way to bring the community together. We started with pizza and have now expanded to dumplings. In February, we plan to explore Indigenous bannock, and we're excited to connect with Jamaican culture and experiment with silent, non-verbal cooking with the Bob Rumball Centre for the Deaf this year.'

SQUAD, a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, continues to foster inclusivity through these culinary adventures. To join in on the fun and learn more about their events, including group cooking classes, visit their website, SquadInc.ca (http://squadinc.ca/), or explore their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SQUAD.Sudbury/).

So, the next time you bite into a dumpling, remember the rich history and cultural significance behind this simple yet satisfying dish. And who knows, you might just be inspired to roll up your sleeves and give dumpling-making a try!