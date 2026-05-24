Australians' Final Chance to Send a Message to the Universe on Voyager's 50th Anniversary (2026)

Don't miss your final chance to send a message to the cosmos! With the Voyager project celebrating its 50th anniversary, Australians have a unique opportunity to contribute to a message for the universe. Imagine whispering your thoughts to an alien civilization, billions of kilometers away!

The Voyager spacecraft, hurtling through interstellar space at over 50,000 km/h, each carry a Golden Record. These aren't just any records; they're gold-plated copper disks packed with information designed to introduce humanity to any extraterrestrial beings who might find them. The cover itself is a fascinating guide, offering instructions on how to play the record, a pulsar map to pinpoint our solar system (which, intriguingly, could be wildly inaccurate!), and details about the craft's launch. The record inside features greetings in 55 languages and a rich tapestry of music from various cultures and eras, including two powerful songs from the Yolngu people of Arnhem Land.

Now, nearly 50 years later, a new chapter is being written. Australians are invited to record their own messages, answering the profound question: “What would you like the universe to remember about our story on Earth?”

Over 1,700 individuals have already participated in the Humanity United with MIT Art and Nanotechnology in Space (HUMANS) Deep Space Message project, a collaboration with Sydney's Powerhouse Museum. Following recordings at last year's International Astronautical Congress, you have until February 27th to add your voice to this cosmic conversation via the Powerhouse's portal.

Some messages are beautifully simple, like that of a nine-year-old who shared, “Hello friends in space, I’m nine years old and I live on Earth. I love looking at the stars at night and imagining who might be out there.” They expressed curiosity and hope for happiness for any beings encountered, describing Earth as “OK. Full of oceans, trees, animals and people.”

Others offer a more philosophical take. One contributor mused, “humans are really stupid and feeble and tiny, but that is what makes us so great. The fact that we can find meaning and life in small things, that our lives can amount to nothing but mean everything all at once. We are a speck in the universe but that is OK.”

But here's where it gets controversial... One message boldly introduces a culinary debate to the universe: “Humans are mostly harmless, however people eat pineapple on pizza.” The sender wisely adds, “Don’t judge.”

This isn't the first time the HUMANS project has sent messages into space; previous transmissions have reached the International Space Station and the moon. This current endeavor, however, is set to be launched on a space mission specifically to commemorate the Voyagers’ 50th anniversary next year, with the audio then being broadcast into the vastness of deep space.

While the original Golden Record was curated by a committee led by the esteemed scientist Carl Sagan, the HUMANS project embraces a far more democratic approach. As Lisa Havilah, CEO of the Powerhouse Museum, explains, it encourages participants to reflect on what aspects of themselves, their world, and their place in it they wish to share about human life. She highlights how the very word “human” connects us, emphasizing our shared identity despite our diversity.

Dr. Maya Nasr, a science engineer from Harvard University and the project's lead and co-founder, worked with MIT researchers to develop the silicone nano wafer that will carry these audio messages. She describes the submissions as “really, deeply human,” touching on themes of love, hope, identity, culture, and the everyday experiences of life on Earth. The messages range from lighthearted to profound, exploring peace, unity, the wonders of our planet, and existential reflections on time and mortality.

Dr. Nasr notes that the original Golden Record was a gesture outward, representing who we were in the 1970s. The HUMANS project, while inspired by this legacy, aims for an inward reflection, fostering connection among people. In a world that often feels fragmented, this project serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of finding common ground in our shared human story.

She explains that the message will journey into deep space, eventually becoming part of the universe's fabric. However, the true value lies in the act of contemplation itself. “The act of thinking about this… makes us more aware of how fragile and rare life on Earth is, even if we are alone… The silence of the universe kind of asks us more about who we are, when no one answers back.”

Despite the silence, Dr. Nasr believes the existence of extraterrestrial life is probable, given the universe's immense scale. “It would be really extraordinary if life only existed once,” she states, finding it hard to believe we are the sole experiment of life. She herself recorded her message in Arabic, translating to: “I would like the universe to remember that we carried contradictions within us while searching for meaning. That we were human beings who dreamed, made mistakes, loved, and created memories. That our story was not only about our achievements, but about the small moments between us, our love, our uncertainty, our constant attempts, because that is what made life worth living.”

What message would YOU send to the universe? Do you agree that our flaws and uncertainties are what make us truly great? Share your thoughts in the comments below!