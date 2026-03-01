Australian Workers Feel the Pinch: Real Wages Fall as Economy Seems Rigged! (2026)

As real wages continue to stagnate, Australian workers are increasingly feeling like the economic deck is stacked against them. Despite the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) efforts to control inflation, recent data reveals a troubling trend: wages are not keeping up with rising prices.

In 2025, wages grew at a slower pace than inflation, indicating that wages are not the primary driver of inflation. This is a significant issue, as it means workers are experiencing a decline in their purchasing power. The RBA's decision to raise interest rates further exacerbates this problem, punishing workers for an inflationary trend they did not cause.

This situation has been ongoing for years. For as long as I can remember, wages have failed to keep up with the cost of living. It's a frustrating cycle that has persisted since my primary school days, and the RBA continues to monitor and adjust interest rates in an attempt to control wage growth and unemployment.

The RBA's recent interest rate hike was justified by the board's minutes, which stated that wage growth had slowed and unit labor costs remained high, indicating a tight labor market. However, this interpretation is questionable. The RBA believes that a tight labor market, where too few people are unemployed, is causing employers to offer higher wages, which in turn drives up inflation. As a result, the RBA aims to reduce spending and hiring, thereby lowering wage growth and inflation.

But here's the catch: the latest wage growth figures reveal a different story. In 2025, wages rose by only 3.4%, which is below the annual inflation rate of 3.8% and even the old quarterly CPI rate of 3.6%. This means that for the first time in over two years, real wages (adjusted for inflation) experienced a decline.

This data contradicts the RBA's narrative. My colleague, David Richardson from the Australia Institute, has analyzed the RBA's monetary policy statement and concluded that the central bank itself acknowledges that wage growth is not fueling higher inflation. By considering wage growth, inflation forecasts, productivity, and the wage share of the economy, Richardson determined that non-wage factors, such as company profits and small business income, are the primary drivers of inflation.

In fact, a similar analysis conducted three years ago found that profits were the main cause of inflation in 2021 and 2022. The recent profit surge and expected increases this year are not due to wage growth. Instead, the RBA's figures suggest that the impact of wages on inflation is decreasing. The RBA's own statement in February acknowledged that strong demand allowed retailers to raise prices, which is a clear indication of profit-driven inflation.

Despite this, the RBA's board meeting minutes made no mention of this crucial point. Interestingly, JB HiFi recently announced a 7.1% net profit lift for the half-year, and the Commonwealth Bank reported a 7% half-yearly profit of $5.45 billion. It's intriguing how profits can grow faster than inflation, but the RBA attributes this to the magical nature of profits, claiming they are unrelated to prices or interest rates.

The result? Average real wages are now at the same level as 15 years ago and over 4% lower than in March 2021. The RBA forecasts that real wages will remain flat for the next two years, which is a concerning development. Given the RBA's efforts to control wage growth, workers are understandably frustrated, feeling that the economic system is rigged against them.

Greg Jericho, a Guardian columnist and chief economist at the Australia Institute, highlights this issue, emphasizing the need for a more balanced approach to economic policy that considers the impact on workers' livelihoods.