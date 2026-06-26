Australian Teen Charged Over Online Threats Against Israeli President During State Visit (2026)

A controversial visit sparks tension as Australia prepares for the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. But here's where it gets controversial... an Australian teen faces charges for online threats directed at the visiting dignitary.

In the lead-up to Herzog's five-day visit, starting this Sunday, a 19-year-old has been accused of making threats on social media. The Australian Federal Police have taken action, refusing the teen bail and setting a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail if found guilty.

The visit, which includes meetings with survivors and families affected by the Bondi Beach shooting, has sparked strong opposition. Pro-Palestine groups and those against Israel's actions in Gaza have organized protests across the country.

And this is the part most people miss... the controversy extends beyond the protests. David Shoebridge, a Greens party senator, has called for the withdrawal of Herzog's invitation, stating that the government should never have extended it in the first place. He argues that Herzog's alleged involvement in war crimes and his role in the Gaza genocide make his visit highly contentious.

The Palestine Action Group has organized a rally in Sydney, aiming for a "mass, peaceful gathering" to voice their opposition. Additionally, legal groups have formally requested an investigation into Herzog's alleged war crimes.

So, what do you think? Is this a matter of free speech and protest, or does it cross a line into criminal behavior? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!