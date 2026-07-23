Australian Open: Stakusic Wheelchair Exit, Auger-Aliassime Retirement Due to Cramps (2026)

The Australian Open heated up with a dramatic scene as Canadian player Marina Stakusic was helped off the court in a wheelchair due to severe leg cramps. This unexpected turn of events occurred during her match against Priscilla Hon, who was thrilled to return to the second round for the first time since 2020. The temperature was a balmy 29 degrees Celsius, and the conditions were not particularly humid, but the heat still took its toll on the players.

Stakusic was not alone in her struggle; her Canadian compatriot, men's No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, also retired from his match with Nuno Borges of Portugal due to cramps. Auger-Aliassime, who had been leading 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, admitted, 'I can't recall ever cramping this early in a tournament, this early in a match.' The 25-year-old's performance was impacted by the sudden onset of cramps during the start of the third set, making it very difficult to compete at the highest level.

The medical staff had to intervene when Stakusic, who had been on court for two hours, was clearly in distress. Hon, the opponent, held her left leg as she was wheeled off, and they briefly exchanged words. Hon expressed her hope for Stakusic's recovery, describing the scene as 'quite dramatic.' She added, 'I had quite a few people come up to me and be, like, 'Wow, that was so dramatic.''

Despite the warm conditions, Hon felt comfortable, attributing it to her Australian roots. She mentioned, 'I’m Australian, so I should be quite used to it.' However, she also acknowledged the impact of nerves and stress on performance. The day's events mirrored a similar incident from Day 1, when Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sönmez assisted an ailing ballkid during her upset win over No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The tournament organizers assured that the ballkid, who had appeared to suffer from heat-related sickness, was treated and quickly recovered. While the maximum temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler during the first week, they are predicted to rise again on Saturday. This incident highlights the challenges athletes face in extreme weather conditions, sparking discussions about the impact of heat on performance and the importance of player well-being.