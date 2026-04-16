Australian Open Live: Russian Players Weigh In on Ban Debate, Novak Djokovic Back in Action (2026)

Get ready for an explosive day at the Australian Open! The tennis world is buzzing with controversy and excitement as the second round unfolds. The spotlight is on the ongoing debate surrounding Russian players and their participation, with Novak Djokovic, the 10-time champion, back in the mix.

On Thursday, Melbourne Park will host a packed schedule featuring some of the sport's biggest names. Alongside Djokovic, last year's winners Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys will be in action. But here's where it gets intriguing: the fashion choices of Naomi Osaka, the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open champion, are sure to create a stir, following her social media sensation earlier in the tournament.

Other notable players taking to the court today include world No. 2 Iga Swiatek, the dynamic Australian doubles pair Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, and a strong American contingent comprising Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, and Jess Pegula.

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The controversy surrounding Russian and Belarusian players continues to simmer. Yesterday, women's world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka responded to criticism from Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova, who called for a ban on all Russian and Belarusian athletes. This story is far from over and will be closely monitored throughout the tournament.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters delivers the latest news, results, and match schedules from Day 5 of the Australian Open. Will the debate over Russian players intensify, or will the focus shift back to the thrilling tennis action? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments!