Australian Open Heatwave Drama: Sinner's Lucky Escape & Outdoor Play Suspended! (2026)

Australian Open live updates: The roof saves Sinner, Shelton praises the atmosphere, but outdoor play is delayed

Australian Open with 4K on Stan Sport. Every match, live & on demand. Stream now (https://www.stan.com.au/watch/sport/tennis/australian-open?utmsource=bt&utmmedium=in-article-promo&utm_campaign=nine-stan-pathways-australian-open)

Key posts

Heat hits Aus Open crowd numbers today

Outdoor play pushed back further

Did Jannik Sinner "get lucky" with the roof closure? (https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/sport/tennis/australian-open-live-updates-osaka-inglis-sinner-djokovic-shelton-and-keys-to-feature-as-the-mercury-soars-20260123-p5nwnf.html?post=p59tql#p59tql)

'I got lucky with the heat rule': Sinner soars to victory (https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/sport/tennis/australian-open-live-updates-osaka-inglis-sinner-djokovic-shelton-and-keys-to-feature-as-the-mercury-soars-20260123-p5nwnf.html?post=p59tqe#p59tqe)

Sinner overcomes cramps and scorching heat to keep AO dreams alive (https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/sport/tennis/australian-open-live-updates-osaka-inglis-sinner-djokovic-shelton-and-keys-to-feature-as-the-mercury-soars-20260123-p5nwnf.html?post=p59tqa#p59tqa)

When will play on outdoor courts resume? (https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/sport/tennis/australian-open-live-updates-osaka-inglis-sinner-djokovic-shelton-and-keys-to-feature-as-the-mercury-soars-20260123-p5nwnf.html?post=p59tq1#p59tq1)

Play suspended on outside courts due to heat (https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/sport/tennis/australian-open-live-updates-osaka-inglis-sinner-djokovic-shelton-and-keys-to-feature-as-the-mercury-soars-20260123-p5nwnf.html?post=p59tpr#p59tpr)

Analysis: With the roof closed, can Sinner recover? (https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/sport/tennis/australian-open-live-updates-osaka-inglis-sinner-djokovic-shelton-and-keys-to-feature-as-the-mercury-soars-20260123-p5nwnf.html?post=p59tpp#p59tpp)

'I got lucky with the heat rule': Sinner soars to victory

By Scott Spits and Billie Eder

Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner lives and breathes to fight another day. The former world No.1 has survived a massive scare against little-known American Eliot Spizzirri to win in four sets.

But the scoreline today only provides a glimpse into the drama of the day. Sinner was down and out at one point, battling with cramp in the extreme heat, before the roof was closed under the tournament’s extreme heat policy.

The timing could not have been better for Sinner – and worse for Spizzirri. Sinner ultimately prevailed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

In a post-match interview, Sinner admitted he "got lucky with the heat rule".

"I took my time [when play resumed] and, as the time passed, I felt better and better. Hopefully, this one can give me some positive [feelings] for the next round."

This is the third-longest match Jannik Sinner has played at the Australian Open, and his longest win – even including his championship wins in 2024 and 2025.

The two matches he has played that were longer were:

4h00m - lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in round four, 2023.

3h55m - lost to Denis Shapovalov in round one, 2021.

Stan, Fritz still on serve

By Roy Ward

All eyes at Melbourne Park are on Stan Wawrinka and Taylor Fritz as we still don’t have play on any other courts. The court cameras did show someone, possibly young Aussie Emerson Jones, hitting up under the roof on Margaret Court Arena recently, although I couldn’t clearly see if it was her or another player.

Stan and Fritz remain on serve at 4-4 in the first set. The stadium is packed to watch the two stars duke it out.

Heat hits Aus Open crowd numbers today

By Danny Russell

The Australian Open announced that 51,048 hardcore tennis fans attended Saturday’s day session, well down on the 62,065 people who filed through the gates on the corresponding Saturday last year - when the temperature peaked at 32 degrees. The first Saturday is usually the most attended day of the tournament at Melbourne Park.

Weather update: It’s hot and staying that way

See Also Iva Jović: The Rising Star Takes on Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka

Outdoor play pushed back further

We’ve just been told that there will be no play on outdoor courts until at least 6.30pm. We will see if they end up playing some matches late into tonight on those outdoor courts or if they will push some matches into tomorrow. There will be a log jam now either way.

Huge lines form for Wawrinka v Fritz

According to Nine, there were long, long lines into John Cain Arena for Stan Wawrinka’s clash with Taylor Fritz which has just begun. It’s the only court with any match play at the moment and that could remain the case for a while if play doesn’t resume at 6pm on the outdoor courts.

Stan received his now usual booming ovation when he began his first service game. It’s 2-1 on serve with Wawrinka to serve next.

In pictures: Sinner struggles in the heat

Age photographer Eddie Jim captured some cracking pictures of Jannik Sinner’s battles in the heat earlier today before he completed his win.

No play outdoors until at least 6pm

There is a notice on the screens around Melbourne Park saying there will be no play on the outdoor courts until at least 6pm AEDT. It’s still roasting hot under the sun, so it’s a wise call.

Shelton credits roof for win, tell fans he’s got lots to prove

By Roy Ward

Ben Shelton praised the crowd and the closed roof for amplifying the noise in MCA. He also let it be known he planned to go far deeper into this tournament, especially as he loves the atmosphere at Melbourne Park.

"There is a reason why I play so well here and the roof going on amplified the noise," Shelton said in his post-match interview. "But I’m not done yet. I hope you are here to see me in two days time because I still got a lot to prove."

Shelton also said the match had some "SEC energy" which is a reference to the US colleges both Vacherot (Tex A&M) and himself (Florida) attended. Both schools are in the Southern Athletic Conference, which has fierce rivalries driven by the US college gridiron and basketball competitions but also in tennis.

Shelton told fans to stay cool and stay out of the heat.

"I don’t think I could have finished this match without the roof, I don’t think anyone could," Shelton said. "You all stay cool out there."

Shelton wins it

Ben Shelton is into the fourth round after a three-set win over Valentin Vacherot on MCA today. But it took a tie-break in the third set for Shelton to get his chance at a match point, which he took with a powerful serve to the outside.

He won 6-4, 6-4, 7-6. That was a dramatic tie-break as Shelton made a huge scramble play at 4-4, just reaching out to hit a drop shot. Vacherot asked for a review, and it dragged on for a long time despite it being clear Shelton got to the ball. At one stage, Vacherot conceded the point and wanted to serve, but the umpire said they had to complete the review process.

Good evening

By Roy Ward

G’day, everyone. It’s Roy Ward here, and I’ll be leading the blog for the rest of the day and the night session to come. Thanks to the tireless Hannah Kennelly for another stellar run on the blog today. It’s scorching hot at Melbourne Park, although organisers hope play can resume on the outside courts at 5.30pm, but that is yet to be locked in.