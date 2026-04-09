Australian Open Doubles Semifinals: Krunić/Danilina & Mertens/Zhang Advance! (2026)

The Australian Open doubles semifinalists are shaping up to be a thrilling lineup, with some unexpected upsets and high-seed matches. Let's dive into the exciting world of doubles tennis and explore the remaining pairs who are one match away from the final.

Krunić and Danilina: The Underdogs on a Roll

The seventh-seeded pair, Aleksandra Krunić and Anna Danilina, have been on a remarkable run. They recently dethroned the top-ranked doubles pair, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, in a thrilling three-set match. With a 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 victory, Krunić and Danilina showcased their resilience and determination. This win marks a significant moment for the Slovak-Kazakh duo, who are now one step closer to the final.

Dabrowski and Stefani: A Successful Reunion

Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, a dynamic duo, have also made their mark. They outlasted the formidable pair of Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko, winning 6-1, 7-6 (5). This victory is a testament to their strong partnership and successful reunion. Dabrowski and Stefani's journey to the semifinals is a refreshing reminder of the power of teamwork and friendship in tennis.

Mertens and Zhang: The Highest-Seeded Pair

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai, the highest-seeded pair remaining, have been a force to be reckoned with. They defeated Wu Fang-Hsien and Eri Hozumi in a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 match. Mertens, a two-time WTA Finals doubles champion, and Zhang, a top-15 player in doubles rankings, have proven their dominance. Their partnership, though brief, has already shown great potential, leaving fans eager to see more.

Aussie Duo: Birrell and Gibson

The Australian duo of Talia Gibson and Kim Birrell has been making waves. They fought their way into the quarterfinals, knocking off the second-ranked pair, Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. Their journey continues with a match against the powerful pair of Vera Zvonareva and Ena Shibahara. This encounter promises to be an exciting battle, as both teams have shown exceptional skills and determination.

As the doubles draw narrows down, the excitement builds. The remaining pairs have already proven their worth, and the semifinals will be a showcase of talent and strategy. Will the underdogs continue their remarkable run? Or will the higher-seeded pairs prevail? The Australian Open doubles tournament is a testament to the beauty of tennis, where every match is a battle of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.