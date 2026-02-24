Australian Open Day 9: Keys vs. Pegula, Inglis vs. Swiatek & Sinner's Match! (2026)

Get ready for an action-packed day at the 2026 Australian Open! Today, we're witnessing some thrilling matches that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Battle of the Podcast Co-Hosts

To kick things off, defending champion Madison Keys takes on her compatriot and podcast co-host, Jessica Pegula, on Rod Laver Arena. This match is more than just a tennis showdown; it's a friendly wager between two good friends. Who will come out on top and claim the bragging rights?

But here's where it gets controversial... these two have a unique bet riding on the outcome. If Keys loses, she's in for a culinary adventure with a not-so-appetizing apple pie and cheese combo (a microwave-heated treat, no less!). On the other hand, Pegula, whose parents own the Buffalo Bills, faces the prospect of donning a Kansas City Chiefs jersey if she falls short.

The Upset on the Cards?

Later in the day, Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis aims to pull off a massive upset against the formidable Iga Świątek in their fourth-round clash. This match promises to be an exciting battle, and Inglis will need to bring her A-game to the centre court.

And this is the part most people miss... the doubles format, often overlooked, is where the early Australian focus will be today. With four Aussies in action on Margaret Court Arena, it's a great opportunity to witness some intense doubles action.

As we navigate through the day's matches, keep an eye on the weather. Today's forecast is pleasant, with a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius, but tomorrow is set to be a scorcher at 44 degrees.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates and insights from Melbourne Park. Don't miss a moment of the action!

[Live Blog]

Key Events:

Li Tu/James McCabe (WC) vs Jason Kubler/Marc Polmans (WC) on Margaret Court at 10:30 am

Kristina Mladenovic/Guo Hanyu (16) vs Talia Gibson/Kim Birrell (WC) on Margaret Court, second match

Maddison Inglis (Q) vs Iga Świątek (2) on Rod Laver at 7:00 pm

James Tracy/Anna Danilina vs Leylah Fernandez/Nick Kyrgios (WC) on John Cain, third match

Maya Joint/Matthew Romios (WC) vs Mate Pavić/Aleksanda Krunić (5) on John Cain, fourth match

[Weather Update]

Currently, Melbourne is enjoying a sunny 21 degrees, but prepare for a hot one tomorrow at 44 degrees.

[Match Preview]

Alex de Minaur, Australia's grand slam hopeful, is ready to step up his game. Unlike Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, de Minaur has yet to become a giant killer in these marathon tournaments. But there's a shift in his approach, as he's starting to display the same chutzpah that Australia has been longing for.

[Full Show-Court Schedule - Singles]

Rod Laver Arena:

- Jessica Pegula (6) vs Madison Keys (9) at 11:30 am

- Lorenzo Musetti (5) vs Taylor Fritz (9)

- Maddison Inglis (Q) vs Iga Świątek (2) at 7:00 pm

- Ben Shelton (8) vs Casper Ruud (12)

Margaret Court Arena:

- Elena Rybakina (5) vs Elise Mertens (21) at 4:00 pm

- Luciano Darderi (22) vs Jannik Sinner (2)

John Cain Arena:

- Wang Xinyu vs Amanda Anisimova (4) at 1:30 pm

[No Novak Djokovic Today]

Novak Djokovic, the 10-time champion, will not be seen on the show courts today as his fourth-round opponent, Jakub Menšík, withdrew due to an abdominal injury. This gives Djokovic a new record, as he advances to his 16th quarterfinal at Melbourne Park.

[Influencers at the AO]

If you've been active on social media, you've likely noticed the influx of influencers sharing their Australian Open experiences. This strategy is part of the AO's plan to dominate January. However, some fans have expressed concerns about how this is changing the atmosphere and culture of the event, drawing comparisons to fashion-focused events like the Spring Racing Carnival.

[Day Nine Begins]

Welcome to day nine of the Australian Open! We're approaching the business end of the tournament, with quarterfinal spots up for grabs in both the men's and women's draws. It's an exciting time, and we can't wait to see who advances.

So, tennis fans, what are your predictions for today's matches? Who will reign supreme in the battle of the podcast co-hosts? And can Maddison Inglis pull off the upset against Świątek? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Let's enjoy the tennis and the drama that unfolds on this thrilling day at the Australian Open!