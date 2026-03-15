Australian Open Day 4 Recap: Sinner's Awkward Choice, Aussie Exodus, and Medvedev's Relief (2026)

The Australian Open is a tennis tournament that brings together the world's top players, but it's not just about the matches. Here's a recap of some intriguing moments from the event:

Sinner's Dilemma: Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner was asked to compare Nick Kyrgios and Kim Jong-Un, a pairing that might seem odd. When asked who he'd rather have as a doubles partner, Sinner's response was telling. He preferred Kyrgios for his tennis skills, but the question left him awkwardly undecided about hanging out with Kim Jong-Un. See Also Unraveling Solar Storms: How Scientists Track and Predict Space WeatherNASA's ExoMiner++: Unlocking the Secrets of TESS Data and BeyondUnveiling the Birth of a Black Hole: A Supernova MysteryOTULIN Enzyme: The Key to Stopping Alzheimer's and Brain Aging? | Groundbreaking Discovery Explained Aussie Exodus: Day four of the tournament was a tough day for Australian players. Five Aussies were knocked out, including Priscilla Hon, Jordan Thompson, Ajla Tomljanović, Talia Gibson, and Storm Hunter. Alex de Minaur was the lone bright spot, but even he dropped the first set. See Also UK Passport Changes: What Australian Dual Citizens Need to Know Medvedev's Triumph: Daniil Medvedev, a three-time Australian Open finalist, snapped his second-round hoodoo. He defeated Quentin Halys in four sets, winning 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Medvedev's disgruntled expression after the win was a stark contrast to his relief at finally reaching the third round. Rain Delay Drama: A rain delay during the night session disrupted the momentum of players like Alex de Minaur and Frances Tiafoe. Social media erupted with frustration, questioning the delay in a tournament with roofed venues. The animated version of the roof being closed on Rod Laver Arena only added to the drama. Gauff's Musical Interests: American teen sensation Coco Gauff revealed her love for live music. She attended a gig in Melbourne days before her first match, seeing Aminé perform. Gauff's music taste includes a mix of artists, with Tyler, the Creator being one of her favorites, despite him beating her in a running race at a festival.

These stories showcase the diverse experiences and personalities that make the Australian Open a captivating event, beyond the tennis courts.