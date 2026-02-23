Australian Open 2026 Qualifying: Sloane Stephens and Jennifer Brady Enter! (2026)

Get ready for a tennis showdown like no other! The 2026 Australian Open qualifying rounds are heating up, and the entry list is packed with both seasoned veterans and rising stars. But here’s where it gets controversial: can former champions and injury-recovering players reclaim their glory, or will the new guard steal the spotlight?

Among the standout names are 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady, both of whom are making their return after significant injury layoffs. Stephens, sidelined for seven months due to a foot injury, hasn’t secured a win since Wimbledon 2024. Brady, who underwent knee surgery in 2024, hasn’t competed since Beijing 2023. Their comebacks are nothing short of inspiring, but the question remains: can they regain their former dominance? Joining them are 2018 US Open semifinalist Anastasija Sevastova and 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, adding even more firepower to the qualifying draw.

And this is the part most people miss: Stephens and Brady are among eight players using a special ranking to enter the tournament. This list includes Madison Brengle (SR No. 115), Bai Zhuoxuan (SR No. 122), Fiona Ferro (SR No. 173), Kristina Mladenovic (SR No. 198), Alice Tubello (SR No. 221), Sachia Vickery (SR No. 221), and Brady herself (SR No. 222). This system allows players to re-enter the competitive scene after injuries or other setbacks, but it also raises questions about fairness and form. Is this a second chance or a shortcut?

On the flip side, seven teenage sensations have earned direct entry into the qualifying draw. These include 19-year-olds Nikola Bartunkova, Kaitlin Quevedo, and Luisina Giovannini; 18-year-olds Teodora Kostovic and Alina Korneeva; and 17-year-olds Lilli Tagger and Laura Samson. Tagger, the reigning Roland Garros junior champion, is one to watch after reaching the Jiujiang final on her tour-level debut in October. Could one of these young stars pull off an upset and make a deep run?

The initial entry list is based on the PIF WTA Rankings from December 22, 2025, with Polina Kudermetova (No. 104) as the highest-ranked entrant and Wei Sijia (No. 233) as the last direct acceptance. Notably, 19 players ranked between them opted not to enter, including six who received main-draw wild cards: Priscilla Hon, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Talia Gibson, Emerson Jones, Elizabeth Mandlik, and Taylah Preston. A seventh wild card went to Asia-Pacific Playoff champion Zarina Diyas, with the eighth yet to be announced.

Here’s a bold question for you: Are wild cards a fair way to boost local talent, or do they undermine the integrity of the qualifying process?

Among the absentees are some big names, including two-time champion Victoria Azarenka, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, and reigning junior champion Wakana Sonobe. Andreescu, notably, has chosen to compete in an ITF W35 event in Bradenton, Florida, during the same week as the Australian Open qualifying. Is this a strategic move, or a missed opportunity?

Wild cards for the qualifying rounds have also been announced, with eight going to Australian players, including 16-year-old Renee Alame, the youngest in the draw. The ninth wild card was awarded to France’s Ksenia Efremova, the 16-year-old junior No. 9. These young players represent the future of tennis, but will they be ready for the pressure of a Grand Slam?

Finally, the alternates list features 15 players ready to step in if withdrawals occur. This includes Mimi Xu (GBR), Aliona Bolsova (ESP), and Tara Wuerth (CRO), among others. With so much talent on the sidelines, the qualifying rounds are sure to be a battleground of determination and skill.

As the tournament kicks off on January 12 at Melbourne Park, one thing is certain: this Australian Open promises drama, surprises, and unforgettable moments. But what do you think? Can Stephens or Brady make a triumphant return, or will the next generation take center stage? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take!